File photo of CDS General Bipin Rawat | Photo: PTI

Indian chief of staff Bipin Rawat made a startling suggestion on February 4 when he said that the age of the defense service staff should be increased from 37 to 38 from 58 to 58 in order to reduce the rising defense pension and optimize services.

Gen Rawat’s recommendation, if implemented, could compromise the effectiveness of the Indian military instrument, given that a nation’s military is fundamental to combat, given the age in conditions that pose a risk to life and limb, fear, insecurity and Unimaginable physical stresses are marked, plays a significant role and psychological stress.

Youth workers necessary for operational requirements

The nature of the fighting conditions is undoubtedly changing due to technological advances. One could argue that melee and bayonet attacks are a thing of the past, and are more of a threat to the security of a well-protected underground facility simply by viewing a computer screen and pressing a button. This is a dangerously out of place term that ignores the nature of war, which remains essentially a form of violence for political purposes. As long as there is an opponent who is able to reciprocate in kind, you cannot despise the natural ambience of the battlefield that is imposing on the fighters.

However, it is true that not all military personnel are on the battlefield, so those with logistical and administrative functions do not have to be young and can therefore serve until the age of 58, as suggested by the CDS. This possibility must be examined as long as the identified slots offer enough scope for a rotation of the personnel from the difficult field conditions to peace. There is room for exploration here, but the overall impact on pension cuts would be small.

The fact that 28.4 percent of the defense budget is spent on pensions and that the earnings-to-capital ratio is 75:25 is alarming, as it adversely affects modernization. In an increasingly challenging geopolitical environment, this is a serious security problem that has been known to the Indian security company for decades. The problem of burgeoning defense pensions has been exacerbated by the “One Rank One Pension” system. In 2015-16, before the OROP was introduced, defense pension spending was 54,000 rupees. By 2020/21, pension expenditure had more than doubled and is now at 1.33 billion rupees.

With 60,000 retirees spending each year and increasing life expectancy, the problems associated with checking retirement ages are diverse and require political intervention at the highest level. These problems are a serious threat to maintaining military effectiveness. CDS Rawat’s proposal may not be feasible, but it has highlighted a critical issue that has serious implications.

The five paths

Since it is clear that complex problems such as increasing pensions cannot be solved with a single proposal to extend the retirement age of soldiers, five approaches are explored:

First place the Indian Armed Forces personnel under a variant of the National Pension System (NPS). The NPS is a defined contribution system in which the pension is paid out of a body that the employee creates from his own savings. Such a mechanism will help reduce government spending on employee retirement benefits, but the political feasibility is fairly poor. The Lok Sabha election manifestos of 2019, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, recognized the implementation of the OROP, which is diametrically opposed to the NPS, as it is a defined benefit system that is regularly reset based on current employee compensation and leads to ever increasing liability for the government.

Second, retired armed forces personnel should work in other areas of the national security system such as the Intelligence Service, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Ordnance Factory et al. However, this solution is currently not considered favorable by retired armed forces personnel due to concerns about loss of rank, seniority, and wage protection.

A third solution is to reduce the use of defense personnel by the armed forces over time. However, such a reduction depends heavily on operational requirements and the perception of threats. Given India’s national security challenges and the ongoing continental strategic challenges of China and Pakistan, a significant reduction in admission is unlikely.

Fourth, reduce the number of civilians in the Indian armed forces. The “Tooth-to-Tail” ratio of the Indian military of around one soldier to 1.15 civilians is considered to be quite high. Unlike the OROP for Defense Personnel, incoming defense civilians have been included in the NPS, which means that the pension expenditure incurred by the central government per civilian will decrease over time. In addition, our calculations show that the total defense pension planned for all defense civilians accounts for 25 percent of the total defense pension expenditure in the 2019-20 financial year.

A long-term solution

A long-term solution was proposed in August 2017 when the issue emerged as part of his 33rd report to Lok Sabha entitled “Resettlement of Ex Servicemen” for review by the Permanent Defense Committee.

The Secretariat of the National Security Council made a proposal mentioning the reduction in pension rates by creating a system in which armed forces and police work together. It was a unique proposal that the overarching police organization could initially hire personnel and then serve in the armed forces for seven years and return to the original organization. This would reduce the outflow of pensions because a soldier’s OROP is replaced by a much smaller National Pension System (NPS) bill from a recruit of the central / state armed forces. The Ministry of Defense then does not have to bear the pension burden because CAPF / SAPF are outside their funding mandate.

In addition, positive spillover effects can be expected, since the fighting ability of these armed forces will improve through inverse induction. The proposal was accepted by the Ministry of Defense, but not by the Ministry of the Interior. The MHA needs to intervene politically to change its stance, as the author believes it is primarily based on the protection of the lawn.

In September 2019, we proposed a human capital investment model to operationalize this solution, which is presented below.

The human capital investment model Source: Takshashila Institution

The scope of this model can be expanded with other government agencies by building common skills. We conservatively estimate that by recruiting only 10 percent of their soldiers, the government can achieve pension savings of 1.2 billion rupees.

Of course, there are no short-term solutions other than an increase in the defense budget. In the current economic situation, this is a political challenge that the National Security Council needs to examine holistically to take account of the priorities of security and development needs. In any case, escalating defense pensions should not be treated as a matter that can be decided by the financial mandarins, but based on a politico-strategic perspective.

Lieutenant General (Dr) Prakash Menon is Director of the Strategic Studies Program at the Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru. Pranay Kotasthane is a research fellow at the Takshashila Institution. Views are personal.

