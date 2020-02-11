Advertisement

TORONTO –

US Navy authorities offer a $ 20,000 reward for information leading to the criminals responsible for the deaths of two dolphins.

Last week, biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discovered a dead dolphin off the coast of Naples, with what looked like a gaping bullet wound or stab wound by a sharp object.

In the same week, Florida’s Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side on Pensacola Beach.

The law enforcement office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has received the reward. The organization’s southeastern office believes that these cases can come from people feeding wild dolphins.

“Dolphins fed by people teach people and boats to associate with food, which can put them in harmful situations,” the NOAA said in a press release.

“Dolphins can suffer fatal consequences from boat strikes, entanglement in or ingestion of fishing gear and intentional damage such as this.

“You can prevent damage to wild dolphins by not feeding them or trying to feed them.”

Since 2002, the southeastern division of the NOAA has reported 22 cases of dolphins shot with guns or arrows or impaled with objects such as fishing spears.

Harassing, hunting, killing, or feeding wild dolphins is prohibited under US law, and violations are punishable by up to US $ 100,000 in fines and up to one year in prison.

