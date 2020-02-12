The opposition leader Juan Guaido of Venezuela defended on Wednesday 24 hours after he was attacked by foreign employees of the airline “fascist” against foreign sanctions against his country at the international airport of Caracas.

Guaido returned on Tuesday from a three-week international tour that took him to the US, Canada, Colombia and Europe. He was raised by a number of angry Conviasa workers who were furious that the US imposed sanctions on the state airline last Friday.

The American action that criminalises transactions with the national airline is the last of many sanctions by Washington aimed at overthrowing the regime of left-wing President Nicolas Maduro, in particular by reducing his government’s oil revenues.

One demonstrator even seemed to extinguish Guaido with a soda.

But speaking to journalists after a legislative session held in a Caracas square, the speaker of the National Assembly defended the use of sanctions.

He said they are “the tools of the free world to confront regimes that violate (human rights), torture and murderers.”

He said the sanctions against top officials in the government of Maduro were an “effective” form of pressure.

However, Maduro retains the support of the powerful army of Venezuela and has resisted the challenge of Guaido even while the United States is pushing up.

“Yes, there will be more sanctions for the criminals and everyone who supports the dictatorship,” Guaido warned, who had told supporters on Tuesday “to watch for new announcements.”

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed actor Juan Guaido in the National Assembly when pro-government lawmakers returned after a three-year boycott Photo: AFP / Matias Delacroix

For the second time in less than a year, Guaido imposed a travel ban imposed by the Maduro regime to meet with allies around the world, including US President Donald Trump.

Guaido became known in January 2019 when he declared himself acting president of the country in a direct challenge for Maduro.

He derived that authority from his position as speaker of the National Assembly, after the legislator declared the 2018 re-election in Maduro invalid following a poll that was widely regarded as rigged.

Lawmakers called Maduro a “usurper”, while more than 50 countries recognized Guaido as an interim president. He retained his assembly post last month despite a stalemate in which troops prevented him from entering the legislature.

Although located on the world’s largest proven oil reserves, the economy of Venezuela collapsed under the leadership of Maduro and the country suffered five years of recession.

The UN says that more than 4.5 million people have left the country due to the crisis, while according to the International Monetary Fund, inflation is the highest in the world.

Maduro told supporters celebrating World Youth Day that “traitors go abroad to ask for sanctions against the people.”

Diosdado Cabello, considered the second most powerful person in the country, said the sanctions had affected Venezuela’s ability to buy food and medicine.

Last year, Guaido tried to force humanitarian aid from Colombia, Brazil and Curaçao, but by order of Maduro, the military blocked access points to keep it out.

Students gathered in Caracas on Wednesday to support Guaido, who on Tuesday reiterated his claim that his uncle had disappeared since returning with him to Caracas International Airport on the same flight he took from Portugal.

. (TagsToTranslate) Venezuelas