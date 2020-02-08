Advertisement

Pep Guardiola is unable to explain Manchester City’s sudden impotence at the gate.

The champion has scored 102 goals in all competitions this season, but the goals have dried up in the last two games, although the team still has plenty of chances.

City scored six goals in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United and three goals in the Premier League game in North London last week against Tottenham.

Remarkably, they lost both games. Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic (left) and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero fought for the ball in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg (Martin Rickett / PA).

City chief Guardiola said: “I don’t know. I would like to find the explanation. In each individual game we admit less (chances) and create more.

“I have no energy, strength or knowledge to say anything wrong about my players.” I know they want to score goals and take penalties.

“Honestly, we have few goals against the big clubs and we achieve a lot, but we miss a lot of opportunities. They come once or twice and score. We have to improve that.

“Putting the ball on the net is the most difficult thing in football and we will try to improve. We scored so many goals and now we don’t. I have no explanation. “

Given City’s past and ability to dominate games, Guardiola is not too concerned, but accepts that “something is missing.”

I don’t see people drop or give up in the last few games. I don’t have that feeling

Guardiola, whose team is fighting West Ham on Sunday, said: “It is not a matter of concern, I am only sad about my players. I am suffering for them because I know they want to do it.

“I haven’t seen people drop or give up in the last few games. I don’t have that feeling.

“I see the training sessions and the rhythm we’ve had in recent years. We got a point from two games against Spurs, but played very well. I like the way I play, not playing the way I do would be a problem. Rodrigo (left) of Manchester City and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur fight for the ball (Adam Davy / PA)

“But business wins and if you don’t we have a problem. We have a big rival (Liverpool) with a 22 point lead and that means something is missing and something is not good.”

Guardiola still values ​​his team very much, although they couldn’t keep up with Liverpool this season in a disappointing title defense.

He said: “I think we are a good team. I like the way we played this season, but we can’t deny that it’s big – 22 points.

“We didn’t expect it, but that’s the reality, we have to accept it and learn.

“But I like my team. I don’t have a lot of bad opinions about our performance. “

