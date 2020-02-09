Advertisement

Chief stew Kate Chastain of the lower deck walked off the boat and announced that she would leave mid-season, but eventually returned to finish the season.

Chastain only left for a few hours but was pushed to the point of frustration when she was continuously attacked by some crew members for preferential treatment from Captain Lee Rosbach. Crew members also chased Chastain this season about how she did her work, plus bosun Ashton Pienaar seemed to hold a grudge against Chastain well into the season.

Courtney Skippon, Kate Chastain | Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Although crew members leaving the show are not always shocking, this departure surprised fans. Chastain is an important figure in the show and she has never responded in this way. The reunion previews are already teasing on an explosive exchange, in which Rosbach is actually running away from the set. So was the toxicity on the boat so bad that other crew members wanted to stop?

These crew members also wanted to follow Chastain off the boat

Of course, viewers remember that deck hand Abbi Murphy stopped earlier in the season when she didn’t like the work. Captain Lee Rosbach shared that crew members should not sign up for the task if they do not intend to be there for the duration.

Chastain explained why she left. “I stopped that night because I just had to get out of the boat and away from the situation,” Chastain shared in a digital original by Bravo. “But of course I came back because I would never leave my crew or Captain Lee without stew for the rest of the season.”

Deckhand Rhylee Gerber, who also received a significant amount of negativity from the deck team, said she wanted to quit. “It is one of the tasks that I once had the feeling that I wanted to leave the boat and that is simply because I had many ** holes. And I was over it. I don’t like to work with sting and that’s all we have on deck. “

Simone Mashile stew said she was thinking about quitting. She and Chastain did not see face to face about Mashile’s position. “The thought occurred to me as if I just wanted to get off this boat,” she said. “But at the same time I am not a giver.”

Even some boys wanted to get off the boat

While sailor Brian de Saint Pern insisted that he never wanted to stop, Tanner Sterback often told him. “Absolutely,” said Sterback. “Ash took me aside countless times because I was no longer interested in it. Because you just get over it. You work, you try to have fun in Thailand. It just gets too much. “

Chef Kevin Dobson, who became Chastain’s enemy, was also ready. “Yes, after charter two, after meeting with Captain Lee and so,” Dobson recalled. “At that time I was quite done. I don’t like stopping, you know? Finalizing things is important to do. Rosbach admonished Dobson for a weak culinary performance during the second charter and Dobson was not interested in hearing the criticism.

Although Courtney Skippon stew said she wanted to quit, she might be joking. Kind of. “Just every day,” she deadpanned. “No, it’s okay. It’s crap but you just get through it. There are harder things,” she laughed.

