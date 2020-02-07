Advertisement

By Julie Rovner

Contributing author, Kaiser Health News

Health care was a key theme in the presidential campaign last year.

Voters have often complained that the debate was confusing and difficult to follow. So far, the focus has been on whether the US should move to a Medicare for All program that guarantees coverage for all US residents – and leads to higher taxes for most people. However, the debate about healthcare goes far beyond that.

The campaign is approaching some key moments. By March 3, Super Tuesday, the Democrats will have selected a third of all delegates.

Here are some things you should know when preparing for the race.

Universal coverage, Medicare for All and depositors are not the same thing

Universal insurance coverage is a method of ensuring that all residents of a country have health insurance. Other countries do this in different ways: through public programs, private programs or a combination.

Payer is a system in which a unit, but usually not always a government, pays for the healthcare services needed. Payer is not the same thing as socialized medicine. The latter generally relates to a system whereby the government pays all bills, has health facilities and employs health professionals there. In a payer system like Medicare in the United States, the bills are paid by the government, but the delivery system remains largely private.

Medicare for All is a proposal that was originally developed in the late 1980s. Building on the popularity of the Medicare program for seniors, it was originally intended to be extended to the entire population. However, since Medicare’s performance has lagged behind that of many private insurance companies, the later iterations of Medicare for All would create a completely new and very generous program for all Americans.

It’s the prices, stupid

There is a good reason why voters are so concerned about what to pay for medical services. Health care spending in the United States is dramatically higher than in other industrialized nations. In 2016, the United States spent 25% more per person than the next higher country, Switzerland. Overall, healthcare spending in the US is more than twice that in other western countries.

However, this is not because Americans use more health services than citizens of other industrialized nations. We only pay for the services we use. In other words, as the late health economist Uwe Reinhardt once quoted in a scientific article entitled “It’s the prices, fool”. A later release from last year (the original dates from 2003) confirmed that this is still the case.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and insurers are not the only ones responsible for high prices

When you look at many of the candidates’ messages, it appears that pharmaceutical companies and health insurers are jointly responsible for most, if not all, of the high health care spending in the United States.

However, most insurance expenditures go to care for doctors and hospitals. And some of their practices are far more painful for patients than the high prices of pharmaceutical manufacturers or the administrative costs of insurance companies. Wall Street companies that have bought groups of doctors are helping to block a legislative solution to “surprise bills” – the often enormous strain on patients who are accidentally cared for outside of their insurance network. And hospitals across the country are being called by the news media for suing their patients for bills that hardly any patient can afford.

Democrats and Republicans have very different views on how to repair health care

To the extent that health care has been treated in the President’s race, there has been controversy between Democrats: some want Medicare for everyone, while others are pushing for less extensive changes, often called “public options,” but not would require people to buy a state health plan.

However, there are much bigger differences between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats support almost all of the government’s larger role in health care; You just don’t agree on how much bigger it should be. Meanwhile, Republicans generally want less government and more market forces to work. The Trump administration has already implemented or proposed a number of ways to reduce regulation of private insurance, and is currently evaluating whether states can effectively limit spending on the Medicaid program.

The biggest difference is that the Trump administration and a group of GOP-led states contest the entire affordable care law in court, arguing that it is unconstitutional since the 2017 tax law was nullified by the tax penalty for non-compliance with the insurance coverage.

The Supreme Court has decided not to rule on the case in time for the 2020 elections, but it is likely that this will continue to be an important issue in the election campaign.

HealthBent, a regular issue of Kaiser Health News, provides insights and analysis into politics and politics from KHN’s chief correspondent in Washington, Julie Rovner, who has worked in the healthcare sector for more than 30 years.

Kaiser Health News is a non-profit health news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation that is not linked to Kaiser Permanente.

