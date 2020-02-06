Advertisement

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Washington. – The man accused of shooting two people near Sacred Heart was extradited to Spokane after his arrest in northern Idaho.

Police believe Trey Scott Galloway shot two men in an apartment complex near the 500th Division on Tuesday evening.

Galloway was at large for several hours, but was arrested by several authorities near the Priest River on Wednesday morning. He spent the night in Bonner County Prison waiting for his extradition.

He was sent to Spokane County Prison for two first-degree attacks at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday. His bond was set at $ 500,000 and he will appear in court for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

