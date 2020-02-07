Advertisement

A high school basketball coach in New Jersey was violently attacked in front of his own school in a sensational video incident … and now police officers say it was his own players who gave up the beating.

The police said Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET that they had responded to a call to Malcolm X Shabazz H.S. in Newark, N.J. regarding an attack by a school worker. Several reports identify the victim as a basketball team coach.

The video shows the alleged incident … the victim was repeatedly kicked and beaten by at least four people.

Cops said after seeing the material … they identified the attackers as members of the school’s basketball team – but didn’t reveal the names of the suspects because they were all underage.

Police say the teenagers jumped the man after getting off the team bus after playing a street game … but they say the victim refused medical care when they arrived.

Now the cops are saying that a criminal investigation is underway.

“Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and adequately burden the individuals,” said the Newark director of public security Anthony F. Ambrose says …

“Those who took part in this senseless act of violence are being prosecuted.”

The Mayor of Newark, Ras J. Barakaalso promised to punish the people involved in the attack and said, “The actions of these students will not be tolerated.”

