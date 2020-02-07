Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Kageyama, Hinata, Sakusa keep practicing hard

The Nationals are approaching fast

The competitors are extremely fierce and competent

After the impressive play of Hinata on the training ground, it continues in “Haikyuu !!”, season 4, episode 5 while Kageyama, Sakusa and others strive to become better players.

[Warning: Spoilers Alert!]

In season 4, episode 4 of “Haikyuu”, Kei Tsukishima, also known as Tsukki, offers Hinata to play with him. Hinata is shocked by Tsukki’s suggestion because it is known for its blunt personality.

Tsukki wants to practice blocking Hinata and others. Meanwhile, Tobio Kageyama lunches in the cafeteria and Kiyoomi Sakusa interrupts him. He asks why Shiratorizawa lost in the subjects. He wonders if Wakatoshi was not at his best. But Kageyama believes he has played his best. Sakusa is stunned. He can’t believe it.

Kageyama asks whether he has already become serious or not, because he thinks he is quite normal that he thinks he is. He has called Wakatoshi “normal”, who is considered number three in Japan. But it’s hard to impress Kageyama.

In the meantime, Hinata and Tsukki practice in court. Tsukki enters self-reflective mode after missing an incoming shot. He has misjudged it as a cross-shot. He wondered if it would be a cross-shot because of the attitude of the opponent.

Tsukki believes that as soon as they begin to play against national high-level teams, tactics between spikers and blockers become even more complex. He knows that Hinata is a spiker who can see the blockers. In the meantime, the teams continue to practice for the coming competitions. The movements of Kageyama are closely monitored by the trainers. One of the trainers noted that Kageyama had no problem synchronizing with that left-handed middle blocker. The trainers believe that he has great potential to continue in the competition, given his highly skilled shots.

“Haikyuu !!” Season 4 episode 5 is scheduled on Friday, February 7 at 12:45 PM. Viewers can stream the episode live on Crunchyroll. Season 4 episodes of “Haikyuu” are currently available in Japanese with English subtitles.

“Haikyuu !!” Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers Photo: YouTube / Anime TV

