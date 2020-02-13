MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Preparations for the national championship have started and the top teams are competing against each other. “Haikyuu” Season 4 episode 6 shows Hinata in action. Kageyama has supported Hinata and that warms our hearts.

[Warning: Spoilers Alert]

In the previous episode of season 4 of Haikyuu, Kageyama looked lost when the episode started. He was seen by his life. He is aware that people have set the bar too high for him. He became a local newspaper ‘A promising genius setter in the Miyagi prefecture!’ Called and the pressure always increased.

In the meantime, Hinata kept a close eye on the practice sessions. He was surprised when Tsukishima is shouted because he never expected that. But the recovery of Tsukishima shocked Hinata. He was surprised to see his serious environment.

Later the players were told that because coach Saito from Shiratorizawa was not feeling well, they are going to play a joint exhibition game. Saito ate some bad oysters and that affected his body. It was the last day of their five-day camp. The boys were excited to face the junior students and alumni of Shiratorizawa.

In the meantime, Hinata gathered the courage to approach Ushijima. He asked Ushijima about his mental state when he received the ball. The Miracle Boy from Shiratorizawa is known to speak flatly.

Kageyama continued his great form in the field with his strong left side, while Hoshiumi demonstrated his great setting skills. Elsewhere, Kageyama was surprised to witness his improved skills, he felt that everyone around him was good and that helped him rise to their level.

Hinata asked Tsukki if they would practice more, but he told him that taking a break was part of their exercise schedule.

Towards the end of the episode, Kageyama and Hinata committed themselves to a deeper level.

“Haikyuu !!” Season 4 episode 6 is scheduled for broadcast on Friday, February 14 at 12:45 PM. Viewers can stream live on the next episode on Crunchyroll. Currently the episodes of the current seasons are available in Japanese with English subtitles.

