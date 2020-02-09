Advertisement

“Hair Love” took home an Oscar for the best short film on Sunday evening. The heartwarming animation tells the sweet story of an African-American father learning for the first time how to style his little girl.

Former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry, who is behind the touching short film, said “Hair Love” was done “because we wanted to see more representation in the animation, we wanted to normalize black hair.”

“There is a very important issue out there – the CROWN Act. And if we can help ensure that this is passed in all 50 states, it will help stories like those of DeAndre Arnold,” said Cherry when he accepted his award.

The CROWN Act is a law that prohibits discrimination based on racial hairstyles. So far, only New York, New Jersey and California have signed the law.

Arnold, a senior at a Texas high school, was suspended and said that if he didn’t cut his dreadlocks, he wouldn’t be able to walk when he graduated in the spring. After his case had received widespread attention, the “Hair Love” team invited Arnold to the Oscars as a special guest.

Texas teen Deandre Arnold (C) poses with Karen Rupert (R) and filmmakers from “Hair Love” when they arrive for the 92nd Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on February 9, 2020.

Getty

“We firmly believe that representation is of great importance, especially in cartoons,” said film producer Karen Rupert Toliver when she accepted the award. “We shape our lives in cartoons and see ourselves when we see our films for the first time.”

Victory makes Cherry the second professional athlete to win an Oscar. Two years ago, Kobe Bryant won the same award for “Dear Basketball”.

Cherry paid tribute to the late NBA champion, who died in a helicopter crash in California two weeks ago, along with eight others.

“This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act that is as great as its,” said Cherry.

Long-time supporters of the animated short film went to Twitter to exchange their congratulations.

“Crying shakes gratefully,” wrote actress Gabrielle Union. “Representation is really important !!!!!”

“Pass. The. Crown. Act. #HairLove,” tweeted rapper Common.

