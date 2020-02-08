Advertisement

Barrettes, hairpins, and ornate hairpins are a hot hair trend for 2020.

From the runways and red carpets to everyday street style; Barrettes, hairpins, and ornate hairpins seemed to be gaining popularity over the past season, and it’s safe to say they’ll be here by 2020 to be worn.

Here are three ways to wear and enjoy these little darlings:

High quality stiletto

These stiletto crystal bobby pins by Vancouver jewelry designer Elsa Corsi are the perfect accessory to emphasize any hairstyle and make a statement. Their oversized length gives the gently ruffled waves the perfect shine. I recommend placing these pens at a slight angle and further back behind the ear for a fashionable look. They come in sets of two and are available from Jeweliette Jewelery in Vancouver. (PS: They are an ideal accessory for bridesmaids.)

Dainty bridal style

Add a group of these dainty hairpins to an updo as shown in this photo. I like to style them in groups of 3 or 5 to reinforce a smooth, low chignon bun and make an impressive impression. Have fun mixing and combining different styles. The trick is to keep similar colors, lengths, and decorations. These cute little pens are available from The Latest Scoop.

Street Style Beads

Try these silver pearl-embellished hair clips for everyday wear to beautify your street style. I like the contrast between pearls and dark hair. Try ironing the hair ultra-smooth with a middle section, then pin both sides with 3-5 bundles of hairpins to get a symmetrical finish. To pump up the texture, try curling or frizzing the hair, then brushing it out to create a cool and fluffy 70s / 80s vibe. These pens are available in the Chickadee Boutique.

