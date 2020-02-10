Advertisement

THE MAIN POINTS:

In the meantime, 29 Sinn Féin candidates have been elected to the 33rd Dáil.

Fianna Fáil won 16 seats, while Fine Gael has 14 TDs.

Independent candidates won eight seats; the green five; SOL-PBP and the Social Democrats each have two seats; Labor and Aontú each have a seat.

With Regina Doherty and Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Fine Gael has lost both a minister and a junior minister. Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sports Shane Ross also lost his seat while Fianna Fáils Lisa Chambers resigned in Mayo. Former Labor Tánaiste Joan Burton and Ruth Coppinger from Solidarity have also lost their places.

Solidarity’s Richard Boyd Barrett remained in Dun Laoghaire.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and FF leader Micheal Martin were elected in the 5th and 6th election.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Mary Lou McDonald. Images: Liam McBurney / PA Wire and Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Seventy-eight of the 160 seats to be won in the 2020 election are now filled, and are expected to re-enter this morning in a number of constituencies.

Sinn Féin still leads the field, but both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil gain ground thanks to their far higher number of field candidates – Sinn Féin prevailed against Fianna Fáil (84) and Fine Gael (82) with 42 candidates.

Micheál Martin TD speaks to the press at the Cork North and Cork South Central Count Centers at the Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald insists that she will speak to all parties when it comes to forming a new government. She said any refusal to join Sinn Féin in forming a new government betrays a “state of rejection. You (Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael) still don’t listen to what people have said.”

When asked whether the result represented a revolution in Irish politics, Ms. McDonald replied: “Yes, you could certainly call it that.”

However, Taosieach Leo Varadkar said he wanted to maintain the party’s commitment not to form a coalition with Sinn Féin. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin suggested yesterday that he had weakened his stance on talking to Sinn Féin, while recognizing that there are still major political differences between the two parties.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney speaks to the media during the parliamentary election count at the Nemo Rangers GAA club in Cork (Yui Mok / PA)

A total of 159 places must be filled (Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is automatically returned in Kildare South). The counting centers will open their doors again from 9 a.m. today.

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness was re-elected to the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency overnight. Counting is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. today. The McGuinness surplus and transfers from the last candidate to be eliminated – People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace – are transferred once the count is resumed.

Sinn Fein’s Katheleen Funchion secured first place yesterday with more than 5,000 votes. Fiow Fail candidate Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor, based in Carlow, leads the remaining candidates with more than 10,000 votes on their way to the 12,274 vote quota.

Deering and his compatriot John Paul Phelan, Malcolm Noonan from the Greens and Bobby Aylward from Fianna Fail are fighting for the remaining places.

In the meantime, two seats are to be filled in Dublin Mid West after Sinn Féin occupied the first two yesterday. The counting continues in Citywest at 10.30 a.m.

The outgoing Minister of Fine Gaelic, Josepha Madigan, managed to take third and last place in Dublin Rathdown last night, although she described it as a “day full of nerves”.

Michael Lowry is gasping as he celebrates being at the top of the poll at the first Tipperary count. Picture: Eamonn McGee

In Tipperary, the general election count at 10 a.m. in Thurles is resumed, with four seats remaining.

Veteran Independent TD Michael Lowry was the only candidate elected last night.

He is the first Dáil MP to win a seat in his constituency in every parliamentary election since he first ran as a candidate in 1997.

He said it was an honor to represent the county and said: “This is my ninth general election (and) my sixth as an independent candidate. It is my sixth time that I have taken part in the election and everything is yours thanks to my supporters. “

