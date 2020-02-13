Canada’s urban population is booming and the usual suspects landed most of the residents. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) population estimates show that the country’s largest cities have seen the largest population growth. The fastest growth rate was recorded in smaller cities in southern Ontario.

Most people see Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver

The country’s largest cities predictably had the largest population growth by number of people. Toronto came first with a population of 6,471,850 in 2019, an increase of 127,575 over the previous year. Montreal followed with 4,318,505 inhabitants, which corresponds to an increase of 65,205 people in the same period. Vancouver reached a population of 2,691,351 people, adding 39,045 people from the previous year. Population growth in Canada was estimated at 463,424 people last year. This means that the net growth in only the three largest cities corresponded to half of the total population growth in the cities.

Canadian cities with the largest population growth

The largest net population increase for Canadian cities in 2019.

Source: Stat Can, Better Apartment.

Only one major city across Canada saw a decline – and not by many people. An estimated 212,433 people have lived in St. Johns, Newfoundland as of 2019. They lost 115 people compared to the previous year. However, the equivalent of half an airplane doesn’t seem to be a big problem. Maybe you have booked a return ticket?

Kitchener and London have the highest growth rates

The largest rate of estimated population growth was recorded in southern Ontario. The Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo cluster rose to 584,259 in 2019, an increase of 2.82% over the previous year. It is the fastest growth rate for any major city in Canada. London, Ontario follows with 545,441 people, an increase of 2.35% over the previous year. Halifax occupies third place with 440,348 people, an increase of 2.26% over the previous year. Both the Kitchener and London regions exceeded the growth rate a year earlier.

Canadian cities with the fastest population growth

The largest population growth rate for Canadian cities in 2019.

Source: CREA, Better Apartment.

The lowest population growth was recorded in St. Johns, Sauguenay and Sudbury. St. Johns fell to 212,433 people in 2019, a decrease of 0.05% of the population. Saguenay, Quebec has the second slowest growth rate with 162,416 residents. This corresponds to an increase of 0.32% over the previous year. Sudbury was third with 172,216 people, an increase of 0.41% over the previous year. St. John’s is the only loss. Population has declined across the province of Newfoundland.

Canada’s population has grown significantly in recent years. The urban population grew in almost all markets, but half of the growth took place in only three regions. To further complicate the problem, the fastest growth rate is in two cities in the same economic region as in the Toronto area.

