Government officials and milk producers have agreed not to agree on how best to protect Cyprus’ famous cheese, as there is no consensus on the traditional recipe.

Although it agrees to protect Halloumi’s cyprioticity as a protected designation of origin product, there is disagreement over the most delicate edition of the PDO file – how the cheese is made.

Maria Kyriacou, a former DISY MP, told the financial mirror, the “godmother” of the original EU PDO file, that “the authorities are currently doing what we Cypriots do best and blaming someone else” ,

The government, milk producers and ranchers disagree on the product description because they do not agree on how much sheep and cow’s milk should be used in the halloumi mix.

President Nicos Anastasiades gathered Halloumi stakeholders in the Presidential Palace on Wednesday to convince producers to increase the percentage of goat’s and sheep’s milk in squeaky cheese to 25% to 75%.

The government plans to raise the quota before 2024 if growers must follow PDO guidelines and use at least 51 percent sheep and goat milk according to the traditional recipe

Given the negative reaction from ranchers and dairy farmers, the government declined and agreed to keep the ratio of goat’s and sheep’s milk to cow’s milk at 20-80%.

The matter has been followed up and the government is pressuring the EU authorities to approve the PDO file with a description that does not appear feasible.

The Wednesday meeting took place after the halloumi trademark was re-registered in the UK after being lost due to a mistake by Department of Commerce officials.

The mark was lost because the government failed to file a lawsuit and send the required documentation within the set deadline after UK-based John & Pascalis Ltd made three separate requests to void or revoke the on December 22, 2017 Brand.

According to a representative of the Cyprus Dairy Producers Association, the government should try to persuade Brussels to extend the application of the file by ten years, citing delays on behalf of the EU Commission.

Lack of consensus

After the meeting on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis informed reporters that the sides had agreed on a roadmap to be followed before the PDO file is submitted to the new European Commission.

Kadis said the meeting with halloumi stakeholders was “constructive, with a focus on finding consensual solutions while continuing to approve the dossier submitted to the European Commission.”

The minister said he would meet with the new EU Commissioners for Health and Agriculture in the coming weeks.

In his statement on the sensitive issue of the relationship between sheep’s and cow’s milk, the minister confirmed that the sides had not reached agreement on this matter.

“The possibility of increasing the proportion of sheep and goat milk in the composition of Halloumi was also discussed with various proposals.

We agreed to keep the current quota, but the milk producers have given assurances that they will buy all the sheep and goats available and will pay the milk producers an additional premium of five cents per liter, ”said Kadis.

The details of this arrangement are discussed further.

At the Palace meeting, milk producers reportedly admitted to falsifying documents showing that they had kept the ratio of goat’s and sheep’s milk to cow’s milk between 20 and 80%.

The Ministry of Agriculture wanted to increase the use of goat milk in Halloumi to 25%.

However, milk producers indicated that they had difficulty in reaching the current 20% goat and sheep milk ratio and provided false data to demonstrate that they achieved this if they did not.

At the meeting, the milk producers reportedly found that they are having difficulty getting goat milk.

Ministry of Agriculture officials reportedly stated that the amount of halloumi produced was more than the goat and sheep milk that was added to the process, meaning that the ratio had been diluted.

Andreas Andreou, Secretary of Cyprus Dairy Producers, confirmed the stalemate in comments on the financial review.

According to reports in which President Anastasiades’ milk producers confessed to falsifying milk quotas, Andreou said that this would affect a small number of producers who are forced to do so due to the goat milk shortage.

“Milk shortages are one of the reasons why milk producers object to the PDO and ask the government to withdraw it,” said Andreou.

“The problem is getting worse as the file states that sheep and goats that produce milk for Halloumi should be of Cypriot origin. Currently, 70% of the sheep and goat populations in Cyprus are not indigenous, ”he added.

He argued that the industry would need another 10 years to prepare for changes in milk content, as these breeds would take several years to adapt to the climate of Cyprus and to integrate with local races.

Andreou added that when the PDO file was sent in July 2014, the authorities should have drawn up a roadmap to increase the amount of sheep and goat milk.

“Instead, everything was left to chance.”

“A gradual increase in goat milk would increase our arguments in front of the European Commission. Possible implementation of the file in 2024 will lead us to hurry to find goat milk and endanger the country’s 300 million exports in Halloumi,” he said.

The Cypriot way

While the future of halloumi is at stake, the traditional cheese PDO file has the worst impact on the authorities dealing with the problem.

Maria Kyriacou, together with Froso Hadjilouka, then an official of the Ministry of Commerce, prepared the registration of Halloumi as a Cypriot product.

“What we’re seeing right now are government agencies and stakeholders that are turning a simple registration of a traditional cheese into a very complicated one,” said Kyriacou.

“In the original file we created, nothing was mentioned about the circumstances. On the contrary, old recipes that we found in villages said nothing about milk conditions.

Traditionally, the women of the village put together every available milk to make the cheese, ”she added.

Kyriacou agreed that adding goat milk is “a must” as it gives the cheese texture. However, during her research she found no other protected cheeses with a strict milk content.

“At some point, the staff involved in the file thought it best to add a milk ratio to emphasize the cyprioticity. However, this has become a conflict issue that blocks the case from the European authorities. “

Kyriacou said the authorities further complicated the issue by mistaking it for a political issue related to the Cyprus problem.

“Of course, Turkish Cypriots should be allowed to produce and export Halloumi, but to connect the product with the Cyprus problem and the talks, we only brought more delay.”

“Now we blame them for delaying the files,” said Kyriacou.

