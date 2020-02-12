TORONTO –

As the number of positive cases of new corona virus, now known as COVID-19, continues to rise on a cruise ship docked in Japan, questions are being raised about the ethics of keeping healthy passengers on board under quarantine.

The 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship have been in quarantine since February 4, when 10 guests tested positive for the virus. While sick passengers were taken from the ship for treatment in local hospitals, new cases continue to emerge with the total number of confirmed cases now at 174, including eight Canadians.

On Tuesday, Princess Cruises announced that they had identified 39 new cases of COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess ship, currently in the port city of Yokohama, just outside of Tokyo.

During the quarantine period, passengers are limited to their room with their meals delivered by staff wearing masks and gloves. Each day, separate groups are allowed outside on the deck for an hour for fresh air and exercise.

Alberta couple Mark and Jenny Rodrigue said the guests were asked to stay a few feet apart when they were on the deck together.

On Monday, the Rodrigues said everyone was told to wear masks to accept their meals and wash their doorknobs after each delivery.

The quarantine period should last until February 19, but Mark Rodrigue said he is not sure that this will be the end.

“That is still the current plan, but the health authorities can change that, depending on their determination about how the virus works,” he told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday. “They are not going to endanger the country of Japan any further than they already are.” We just have to wait. “

Despite the precautionary measures on board the ship, bio-ethicist and professor from the University of Toronto, Kerry Bowman, said there are ethical concerns about the Japanese government’s decision to keep passengers on a ship where nearly 200 people have fallen ill .

“The quarantine ethic when you take healthy people and put them in contact with people who are unhealthy is radically different,” he told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.

Bowman said it is difficult to know how dangerous the threat of infection is to the outside world, because authorities still do not know where the infection on board the ship comes from, nor how it is transmitted.

“Even if the argument could be put forward, they do not infect each other, which becomes a little hard to believe, the psychological and emotional stress, it is very difficult to justify that,” he explained.

The bioethicist said Japanese officials could violate the fundamental rights of healthy passengers by preventing them from leaving the ship.

“Quarantine ethics is really very difficult because in many societies you don’t lose your basic civil rights without criminal activities, so you really have to prove that this is justified because of the potential harm,” he said.

Bowman said guests can be put at risk by staying on the ship, especially those with pre-existing health problems.

“I think there will be many consequences if they are not separated, pulled and moved to other areas,” he said.

That is the result that Trudy Clement and her husband are hoping for after being stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship for more than a week.

In an interview with CTV’s Evan Solomon on Monday, the Canadian woman said that passenger stress is starting to rise.

“No matter how nice the room is, it’s no longer a nice place to be,” she explained.

While the planned end date for quarantine is in sight, Clement said she’s not sure if they can even leave Japan. She said they were told that the cruise company is negotiating with the Japanese authorities to help passengers find their way home after quarantine.

“That’s what we wanted to hear, because we had no idea what to do if they let us go or, you know, we can just jump on a plane, or we are selected that we can’t,” she said. “We do not know.”