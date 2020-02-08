Advertisement

One anarchist loves another in Birds of Prey, DC Comics’ new superhero blockbuster starring Margot Robbie as the devilish Harley Quinn.

The filmmakers have included a reference to the hopeful presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the film, which shows that Harley Quinn (Robbie) voted for the socialist candidate. In the scene in question, the evil Quinn is held captive by the even more malicious novel Sionis (Ewan McGregor).

As Quinn explains how she could have fended off Roman and escaped his access, the words “Voted for Bernie” flash briefly on the screen.

Director Cathy Yan told The Washington Post that screenwriter Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) invented the Sanders reference as a bit of a comic relief.

“We always knew we wanted those ridiculous things that would make Roman upset about Harley, so we just kept throwing things outside,” Yan told the newspaper.

She said the fleeting nature of the reference was meant to be funny and discombulating.

“There are details in the whole film that you say when you look at it for the first time or even a second time: ‘Did I just see that?'”

Birds of Prey, which opened on Friday, is a female spin-off from Suicide Squad, the 2016 Warner Bros. blockbuster that Quinn introduced to the public.

While the suicide commission defied negative reviews and raised an impressive $ 747 million worldwide, the new film seems to stumble at the box office. Birds of Prey is expected to raise just $ 34 million on the opening weekend, well below the studio’s estimate of just under $ 45 million.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg.

