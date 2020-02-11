Advertisement

I am not usually a comic girl. The slow-mo action scenes, the tight costumes, the eternal need to save the world – it’s just not my thing. But despite my skepticism, I was won by Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey. Here is someone whose good deeds are not fueled by the desire to be Gotham’s two good shoes, but rather a much more reliable emotion: the need to take revenge on the garbage bag ex who did her wrong. In short, this version of Harley is my kind of girl.

“I wanted the audience (Harley Quinn) to stand on their own two feet,” Bustle tells screenwriter Birds and Prey and co-founder of the Lucky Exports Pitch program, Christina Hodson. So the catalyst for the film became Harley and the Joker who ended things forever. “Her motivation has always been in the service of this other character. But this time we get to see who she is when she doesn’t have this non-dependent relationship. But just like the many women freed from the clutches of their rotten exes before her, Harley is not so happy with her new singledom.

Warner bros.

Torn from the playbook of iconic break-up movies such as Bridget Jones ’Diary, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, or the more recent Someone Great, the opening scenes of Birds of Prey unfold like a montage of classic heart-breaking tropics. Harley goes through the phases of grief. She gives herself a bad haircut, gets confused with margaritas with her friends (who, like all friends who have held someone’s hand because of a bad relationship, are not convinced that she has finished the Joker for good), splits herself on spray cheese , and makes a very unique purchase. “So many people spend money that they should not use (after a break), so we had Harley buy a hyena, because of course she would buy a hyena,” Hodson says. “Harley is such an elevated character, but we also wanted her to feel universal.”

But it wasn’t ebullient break-up romcoms such as (500) Days of Summer or How To Be Single that inspired Hodson in making Harley’s journey to romantic independence. Instead, she drew from a less anticipated source: Die Hard. “It’s one of my favorite action movies because (the character of Bruce Willis) the marriage is about to break off. That makes it recognizable,” she says. “Man, woman, young, old, we have probably all experienced a kind of break. And we all know that kind of pain. Because Harley is such an extreme character, I wanted to start her really real and raw somewhere.”

Warner Bros / YouTube

Finding the sweet spot between “extreme” and “relatable” can be difficult, but Hodson controls the images of Harley’s unbridled anger at the man who betrayed her. Instead of just getting drunk and removing all the photographic evidence from the Joker on Instagram, she burns the building where they first met. It is an exaggeration, for sure, but it has only invested me more in her character and her condition.

Is Harley a role model in the tradition of other Wonder Woman-like superheroes? Certainly not. But she’s a three-dimensional, complex figure that I can’t wait to channel the next time I get dumped. Hyena and such.

