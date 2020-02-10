Advertisement

Representatives from Harper College said they recently looked into a report that a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus and confirmed that the student was not infected.

On Thursday, Harper President Avis Proctor informed students and staff that there were no confirmed cases. Then, on Saturday, the Palatine College website published the following: “This student was not infected and was never a risk to campus.”

Advertisement

Harper said it continues to follow the instructions from health agencies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend:

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with sick people.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw away the tissue.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

There is also a form on the Harper website that you can use to direct questions or concerns to college staff.

Advertisement