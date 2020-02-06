Advertisement

Exclusive

Getty Composite

Meghan and Harry I want to keep the curious public at bay in their Canadian home and take extreme measures to achieve this … including cameras and tarpaulins along the property.

Advertisement

TMZ has received photos of some new security features that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently installed to ward off curious Toms who want to take a look at their private lives in their North Saanich villa on Vancouver Island.

The latest bells and whistles … a huge tarp that hangs between trees and at least one surveillance camera on the beach that we found out that it has a hiking lens. You may also have noticed the fence, the front gate cover and the “No Trespassing” sign of the Home Depot.

These have been there since moving in in the past few months. However, we have learned that the camera and tarpaulin are the latest measures to protect privacy and security.

It’s just another sign that Meg and Har really don’t want to be in the spotlight after the Megxit and will do just about anything to keep people away … including annoying photos. Remember Meghan already has threatened to complain Media for using pictures of her and Archie Hiking in the Canadian forests. However, she was out in public, not for her own reasons.

Looks like they want to avoid a repeat situation at home. Cabin fever?

Advertisement