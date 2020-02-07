Advertisement

TORONTO –

Despite their long lens, visiting paparazzi have struggled to take pictures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in their new home on Vancouver Island, partly due to the reluctance of water taxi owners to transport them.

Reg Kirkham, owner of Island Water Taxi, said in recent weeks he has refused several requests from members of the media who wanted to explore the area for a glimpse of the royal couple.

“We just don’t believe in invading people’s privacy, especially Harry and Meghan, and what they are going through,” he told CTV News Channel on Friday. “They don’t have to worry.”

Advertisement

Kirkham, who operates his private charter on the Gulf Islands, which is located between Vancouver Island and mainland B.C., said he is not the only one who rejects potential customers out of respect for the privacy of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes.

“I have had other business partners who charter boats that have also had phone calls and we are not available,” he said. “We are a very small community, so we don’t like strangers who just hang out in the bushes with cameras and things like that.”

Kirkham, who lives in the small coastal town of Sidney, BC on Vancouver Island, described the residents of the area as close-knit, but taking into account each other’s space.

“We are one of the most beautiful places in the world. We are safe and we are quiet and we just do our own thing,” he explained. “We have a very striking rich neighborhood with multi-billionaire islands and all these things, but we all just work together to take care of each other. “

Prince Harry, Meghan and their baby Archie have been living temporarily in a luxury waterfront mansion in North Saanich since December, when they chose to spend the holidays there instead of in England with the queen and the rest of the royal family .

In early January, the couple came under intense media research with reporters from around the world descending to Vancouver Island in the aftermath of the couple’s bombshell announcement that they would distance themselves from official royal duties and divide their time in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Kirkham said it was a “busy time” for everyone because of their new famous neighbors.

Anne Girling, a resident of the island, said she met the Duchess of Sussex while jogging on a nature trail and wished each other “Good morning”. She said she was against the intense intruders by the media.

“We don’t like it. Leave them alone,” she told AFP in January.

Another resident, Sue Starkey, said she is “proud” that her neighborhood respects the privacy of the royals.

“I am really happy that they are here and I hope they can find some peace,” she told AFP.

While Kirkham said he has a relative who met Meghan during a walk in the neighborhood, he said he did not see the royal family himself, and he has no intention of catching a glimpse of them.

“I haven’t even driven through the neighborhood because I’ve been here for 45 years. I know the neighborhood. I’m not looking for that kind of excitement,” he said.

With files from Agence France-Presse

Advertisement