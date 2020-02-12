Harvard and Yale universities are being investigated by the US Department of Education because they may not report donations and contributions they have received from countries such as China and Saudi Arabia.

Yale may not have announced at least $ 375 million in the last four years and Harvard may miss the appropriate controls to track the money received, the department said in a statement today.

“This is about transparency,” said Education Minister Betsy DeVos. “If colleges and universities accept foreign money and gifts, their students, donors and taxpayers deserve to know how much and from whom. Moreover, it is what the law requires. “

The US is trying to gather more information about overseas money that is being provided to colleges for grants or contracts and wants better reporting of that funding. The past year has shown that there is “widespread non-compliance at American universities,” an Education Department spokesperson told Bloomberg last week.

The agency sent letters to universities yesterday requesting records regarding gifts or contracts from a foreign source. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Maryland previously received letters. The letters have been placed on the website of the Education department.

Harvard led all US colleges in gifts and donations from China, according to a Bloomberg analysis of data from the US government. Together, the schools received nearly $ 1 billion from 2013 to June 2019. Harvard and Yale donations are the largest among US private schools with approximately $ 41 billion and $ 30 billion respectively.

Representatives from Harvard and Yale said the schools assess the request from the education department and prepare a response.

The Wall Street Journal reported the investigation earlier.

The education department told Harvard that it initiated an administrative investigation because it was “aware of information,” indicating that the university “lacks appropriate institutional controls.” As a result, the report may not contain all gifts or contracts with foreign sources.

The department requested information about gifts from foreign sources, including the People’s Republic of China; Huawei Technologies; ZTE Corp.; the governments of Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Qatar; Kaspersky Lab; and other entities associated with those governments. It also asked for documents relating to the Chinese thousand-talent program.

The agency sent a similar letter to Yale saying the university did not seem to report any gift or contract between 2014 and 2017 and asked for records regarding all its foreign sites and gifts from countries such as Saudi Arabia, China and others.

Last month a Harvard chemistry professor was accused of lying about his connections with China and hiding payments at a Chinese university. This probe is part of an American campaign against intellectual property theft sponsored by China and linked to the Thousand Talents Plan, a program of the Chinese government to recruit foreign researchers.

That arrest threw new light on the ties that universities have with China. Centers for Chinese language and cultural education have spread to American universities, making students enthusiastic about the country. These Confucius institutes have drawn the attention of lawmakers who claim that they offer China the opportunity to infiltrate universities and co-opt students and professors.

A report from a Senate subcommittee last year found that nearly 70% of American schools that received more than $ 250,000 from Hanban, the headquarters of the Chinese Confucius Institute, did not correctly report the report.

“The funding from the Confucius Institute comes with strings that can jeopardize academic freedom,” the report said.

The US has been collecting data on foreign links with colleges for more than 30 years. Congress “Balanced Academic Freedom and National Security” by requiring reporting of contracts or gifts from a foreign source with a value of $ 250,000 or more in a calendar year, according to the Education Department.