New Delhi: The President of the Delhi Mahila Congress, Sharmistha Mukherjee, congratulated high-ranking Chairman P. Chidambaram on Twitter after congratulating the Aam Aadmi Party on their decisive victory in Delhi, although the Congress did not win a single seat.

Chidambaram tweeted that the election results proved that “Bluff and Bluster” had lost, and he also greeted the people of Delhi for “defeating the BJP’s divisive, dangerous and polarizing agenda”.

AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who come from all parts of India, have defeated the polarizing, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP

I greet the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022

– P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN), February 11, 2020

His tweet did not seem to go down well with Mukherjee, who is also the party’s national spokesman. She replied to his tweet and asked Chidambaram whether Congress “had outsourced the task of defeating BJP to government parties.”

She added that in this case the Pradesh Congress Committee, the party’s state entities, “might as well close the shop.”

With due respect, sir, do you just want to know if @INCIndia has outsourced the task of defeating BJP to government parties? If not, why are we happy about the AAP victory and not worried about our drubbing? And if so, then we (PCCs) can close the deal too! https://t.co/Zw3KJIfsRx

– Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

Mukherjee is the former head of communications for the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. She resigned from her post before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Congress drubbing

Congress repeated its performance in the 2015 Delhi elections and was unable to win a single seat in the recent parliamentary elections in Delhi. The vote share on Tuesday at 12 noon was just over 4 percent in contrast to the 53 percent of the Aam Aadmi Party and the 39 percent of the BJP.

Aside from the fact that 95 percent of party candidates, including high-ranking party leaders Arvinder Lovely, Alka Lamba, Haroon Yusuf and Radhika Khera, have not won a single seat in the state capital, they also lost their bail in the elections.

The party’s lackluster performance in the state required a lot of advice from congressional leaders who said it was time to act, not just to observe.

In another tweet, Mukherjee claimed responsibility for the defeat as it was “part of the system”. “Unusual delays in decision-making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at the state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots link,” were all factors that contributed to the party’s defeat in Delhi, she said.

We are decimated again in Delhi. Excessive delays in decision-making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at the state level, demotivated workers, no basis that brings all the factors together. As part of the d-system, I also take on part of my responsibility

– Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

Others speak out

Mukherjee was not the only one to argue against Congress’s poor performance in the elections.

National spokesman Jaiveer Shergill also commented on the defeat of the congress, stressing that the party should not justify its defeat.

3 things Congress shouldn’t do today:

1. Justify your defeat

2. Find happiness in BJP defeat

3. Tell yourself that gains and losses are cyclical in elections

Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty for a well-deserved victory and for implementing a targeted campaign.

#DelhiElectionResults

– Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 11, 2020

Congressman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said it was time for the party to look for an alternative to Shiela Dikhit.

Ask my friends, TV stations today, in court, in parliament. I had said bjp wl b near 15. Looks like this. #delhielections #AAP the latter did a reasonably good job in edu, Health & sahayaks. #INC has 2search 4 an alternative Shiela face and has been supporting him / her for 4 years.

– Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 11, 2020

