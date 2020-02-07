Advertisement

It’s been a while since Corbin Bleu was part of the mainstream, but he crawls back thanks to Disney +. Not only has the service shown the movie that made Bleu famous, it also has a new version of High School Musical.

So now the question: what happened to Corbin Bleu? He didn’t stop acting, he just moved it to another location – the stage.

How did Corbin Bleu start acting?

Corbin Bleu

The native Brooklyn started dancing like a child, with an emphasis on ballet and jazz. He was only 6 when he made his professional theater debut in an off-Broadway play called Tiny Tim is Dead. He moved with his family from New York to Los Angeles in 1996, and then life became particularly interesting. He landed small roles in films such as Galaxy Quest and Mystery Men, and then to a more extensive role in the film Catch That Kid, starring a then relatively unknown Kristen Stewart.

Then he auditioned for a TV movie that Disney Channel made, called High School Musical. At first glance, it might seem like one of those thirteen-a-dozen song and dance parties that burned and faded for a minute. That first glance would have been wrong. High School Musical became a sensation in 2006 and catapulted Bleu to fame together with Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. Bleu played Chad Danforth, who was initially more interested in athletics than in the performing arts.

The Disney Channel followed that the following year with High School Musical 2, with High School Musical 3 playing theatrical in 2008 and setting a record for the biggest opening weekend for a musical film. The phenomenon then cooled, but that was hardly the end for Bleu.

What did Corbin Bleu do after the High School Musical?

So where does a talented actor go if his film / TV series does not run smoothly? For the theater, of course, and his debut on Broadway in 2010 was pretty favorable. It was In the Heights, the musical Lin-Manuel Miranda that paved the way for Hamilton’s groundbreaking success. Bleu played Usnavi.

“I feel that In the Heights was the perfect show for my debut on Broadway,” Bleu told Playbill. “When it was first announced that I would play the role, there was a lot of opposition. First they wondered why this Disney child played a leading role in a production on Broadway. Secondly, why I played a Dominican character while I’m Jamaican and Italian myself, so I don’t have a Latin origin. But it was very well received and it was a very proud moment for me. ”

After In the Heights, Bleu appeared in well-known shows such as Godspell, Holiday Inn and Singin ‘in the Rain. He recently played in the Kiss Me Kate Broadway Revival.

Corbin Bleu has another moment

While Bleu continues to perform well on stage, his previous life returns to him in a good way. Disney + carries all High School Musical films and the new series for the new streamer, High School Musical: The Musical The Series.

Meanwhile, Bleu continues to perform in films and TV shows, although the stage is his first priority. With that in mind, he is fine with High School Musical who is still following him. “It sometimes breaks me, but I can’t complain,” he says. “It is definitely a namesake and something that has led me to where I am now.”

