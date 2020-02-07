Advertisement

The Charmed sisters need the Power of Three as quickly as possible, but that is easier said than done.

Might Macy (Madeleine Mantock) think of a way to restore that band in Friday’s episode? TV Insider has an exclusive look at a heart-to-heart look where she thinks she may have discovered the problem.

The sisters may have “no relationships,” but that has not prevented their love lives from becoming very complicated. Just look at Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Jordan, who is struggling with what to do after he has sent her a text message about karaoke. And is there anything between Mel (Melonie Diaz) and a bartender?

Watch the clip above to see why Macy is concerned about her relationship with Julian (Eric Balfour).

Macy’s love life is currently “very gray and confusing,” Mantock told TV Insider. “She finds (Julian’s) charming and interesting and he gives her a good feeling about herself, but there is still this underlying tension with Harry and whatever those feelings are and that closeness but (there are) feelings of betrayal and disappointment to both sides. “

In “Needs to Know” a mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen (Azura Skye) pulls Harry (Rupert Evans), Mel, Macy and Maggie into a dangerous conflict with her Darklighter. In an effort to recreate the Power of Three, Macy takes drastic measures.

She is doing something “she does not want to do that,” Mantock teased. “(She is going) to ask Abigael for help.”

Charmed, Friday, 8 / 7c, The CW

