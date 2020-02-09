Advertisement

People have fallen in love with the new adaptation of PBS from the unfinished novel Sanditon by Jane Austen. The eight-part series focuses on a young woman named Charlotte Heywood who travels to an emerging seaside town and notices that she is falling for her host’s older brother Sidney.

Although there are still several episodes to see before Sanditon ends on February 23, many viewers are already wondering if the show will be back for a second season. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that the costume drama will continue after season 1.

“Sanditon” has been canceled in the UK

While Sanditon just reached the US coast in 2020, the show premiered in the UK in August 2019, where it was broadcast on ITV. Unfortunately for fans, that network has decided not to continue with a second season. Bad reviews for the show are to blame.

“We loved Sanditon and we were very proud to have it on ITV,” an ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes in December 2019. “We would love to return, but unfortunately we didn’t get the audience that that was possible for us, which is heartbreaking for everyone involved in this wonderful adaptation. “

How many people have viewed “Sanditon”?

When Sanditon premiered on ITV on August 26, 4.7 million people tuned in, according to Broadcast. That was a highlight for the costume drama. Only 3.4 million people watched the season finale. In general, the show had an average of 3.7 million viewers per episode.

Apparently those viewing figures just weren’t enough for Sanditon to keep the series going, series designer Andrew Davies told RadioTimes. “(ITV) had been a bit hit by Vanity Fair – they went a bit with period drama,” he added, referring to the network adaptation in 2018 of the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray.

Can the American public save the show?

Although Sanditon is dead at ITV, there is still a chance that it can return to a second season. Red Planet Pictures, who produced the show, told RadioTimes that they wanted to keep the series alive if there was a strong interest from the American public.

“(W) I just hope it’s a big hit in the United States and it’s reconsidering ITV,” Davies told Decider. Another possibility would be for PBS or a streaming service to decide to keep the series up and running.

PBS recently confirmed that it is determined to continue bringing British dramas to the American public through its Masterpiece programming, even while facing increasing competition from streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon, as well as niche services such as BritBox. If the public broadcaster thought there was a great deal of interest in Sanditon, it might make an investment to keep the show alive, although at the moment that’s just speculation.

Fans want a happy ending

(Spoilers ahead for Sanditon season 1)

One reason why some Sanditon viewers are so outraged about the cancellation of the show has to do with the end of it. Austen fans came to the show and expected the same kind of happy ending that they got in Pride & Prejudice or Emma. In those stories, the heroine and her love interest are engaged or married by the time the book ends or the credits roll. But Sanditon threw a key in things. In the final episode, Charlotte almost receives a proposal from Sidney before forcing her to decide to marry another woman for financial reasons.

“What. Just. Happened?” Tweeted one person after watching the last episode of the show.

“I want to be happy and happy,” said another.

A petition to save Sanditon has drawn nearly 14,000 signatures. “The final of Sanditon (series 1) was unfair, unjust and unsatisfactory,” wrote the petition maker. “It doesn’t end up being a true Austen adaptation – it feels like it ended in the middle of the series.”

