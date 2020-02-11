Advertisement

Few people know the Grammy Awards like Taylor Swift. The 30-year-old musician has been nominated for 35 Grammy Awards throughout her career and has won 10.

Perhaps the ceremonies have become less prestigious over the years, but for whatever reason, Swift decided to skip this year’s ceremony. What does the Swift team say is the reason they decided to abandon this year’s event?

For which Grammy prizes did Taylor Swift be nominated this year?

Taylor Swift | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

2020 was a big year for the Grammy Awards. In his 62nd year, the Grammys have always been the pinnacle of the top albums and artists of the previous year in every genre and receiving a prize is generally considered to be a pinnacle of a musician’s career.

This year Swift was nominated for three prizes: Song of the Year for “Lover,” Best Solo Pop performance for “You Need to Calm Down” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Lover.

Although she has not won this year, she has previously received the title of Best Pop Vocal Album for her 1989 album. She was defeated this year by Billie Eilish for Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album and by Lizzo for the best Solo Pop performance.

Why do people speculate that she did not show up?

According to page six, Swift was not present at the Grammy Awards this year because the Recording Academy would not confirm for her team whether she won a prize or not. Allegedly she did not want to be present or perform during the award ceremony, unless she knew she would win.

Swift’s team apparently was told that the results would not be announced prior to the ceremony, not even for someone as tall as Taylor Swift.

An insider said, “Although it was not an explicit requirement, they were definitely fishing to find out if Taylor was a winner. The conversation understood that if she doesn’t win, she won’t come to the Grammy.”

Another source close to the subject confirmed that it is not unusual for artists to know if they win in advance. “And everyone knows that Taylor loves winning, winning, winning.”

It is unknown if another artist refused to attend the ceremony unless they had spoilers about who would win in advance or not.

The Taylor Swift team has not confirmed the rumors

A Swift spokesperson has denied the rumors that she refused to be present because she did not know if she would win. They said, “I stand by: these statements from anonymous, unidentified” sources “are absolute, 100% false and laughable. They just didn’t go to the Grammy. You have to calm down.”

So although it seems an open and closed case that the rumors are not true, many do not believe in the statement from the Swift team. Especially after the fact, it is now known that Swift would not win.

Billie Eilish took home all four of the most coveted prizes of the night – Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist – so it’s clear the spotlight would not have been shared much with Fast.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich told Variety that they continued to hold a spot in the show for Swift in case she decided to participate and perform, but eventually she was replaced because the show was approaching because her team had never confirmed she would participate .

Ehrlich stated that he understands her reasoning because she was not present but would not go into detail about what that reasoning was. That sounds like she had a reason other than not knowing if she would win or not, so who should say what really happened?

