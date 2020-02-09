Advertisement

A good reason for President Trump to be angry

On February 6th Financial Times Under the heading “Donald Trump ‘Apoplectic’ talking to Boris Johnson about Huawei.”

Advertisement

The argument was the British Prime Minister’s decision to allow Chinese government-controlled tech maker Huawei to participate in the next-generation British mobile network, known worldwide as 5G. In other words, the United Kingdom has just made an enormous decision that has consequences not only for the United Kingdom but also for the United States.

5G is of course the new big thing in technology; It will speed up the speed of Internet networks a hundred times. And as such, 5G will be in every communication and transaction. 5G also includes the Internet of Things, which has the potential to connect almost every human-made or natural object in an “intelligent network”. This is ideal for manufacturing, inventory, logistics – and, oh yes, better or worse, for monitoring.

In addition, 5G will penetrate deep into the military; The key variables of situational awareness and control and monitoring – from missile defense to satellite surveillance and nuclear deterrence – are determined by 5G.

However, most of this is in the future as the 5G hardware, including stations and routers, still needs to be purchased and installed. And if this is the case, it will represent an infusion of several hundred billion dollars for the seller and an enormous security gap for the buyer.

Indeed, the idea that Huawei, which is nothing more than a cat’s paw for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, could soon produce the British 5G device is alarming. This author has long supported Boris Johnson’s efforts to free Britain from the European Union – and welcomes the successful completion of the Brexit process under Johnson’s leadership – and yet it would be an epic tragedy for the United Kingdom to emancipate itself from the European Union would. just to indulge in China.

In addition, with Britain being so closely linked to America in cultural, economic, and military terms, any London decision about 5G becomes virtually a Washington, DC decision to deal with.

So yes, Trump was rightly “apoplectic” about the British 5G decision. As the FT Trump was “sharp” and the conversation “very difficult”. Good for Trump!

What will happen next on 5G in the UK is unclear. All we know for sure is that the sovereignty of the United Kingdom includes the sovereign right to make a mistake.

Of course, the decision to decouple the two countries was made as early as 1776, and so regardless of the mistakes that the British might make, the United States must ultimately look first for America. And if that means finding another way on 5G, be it.

The Trump administration is preparing a serious response to a serious problem

Interestingly, on February 6th – the same day FT reported on Trump’s upset phone call to Johnson – USA. Attorney General William Barr gave a speech outlining a plausible if imperfect solution.

Speaking to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, Barr said the US and the West are facing a 5G dilemma – the dilemma that the Chinese are currently the world’s best 5G technology manufacturers are. As Barr put it: “It is very good to tell our friends and allies that they should not install Huawei, but what infrastructure will they install?” Barr added: “There are currently only two companies that can compete with Huawei : Nokia and Ericsson. “

We could take a break to find that Nokia is headquartered in Finland, while Ericsson is based in Sweden. In other words, Barr admitted that there is no American company that competes with 5G hardware. This is an amazing admission to the current sad state of the U.S. technology industry, and we’ll get back to that, but first let’s hear what Barr had to say.

The US, Barr added, should “actively consider investing in Ericsson and Nokia” to accelerate its ability to develop 5G hardware: “We and our closest allies must definitely actively consider this approach. The risk Losing the 5G fight with China should outweigh all other considerations. ”

The stakes are high, the Attorney General continued: “If the industrial Internet becomes dependent on Chinese technology, China would have the opportunity to isolate countries from the technology and equipment on which their consumers and industries depend. For China, success is a zero-sum game. “

We can add: The “industrial Internet” Barr refers to a high degree to overlap with the “military Internet”.

In response to Barr’s speech, William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, a federal defense agency, added, “This is a call to society as a whole to use weapons. We have to consider our economic security as part of our national security. “

Trump, Barr and Evanina are right: 5G is a very big deal, and the US cannot afford to lose this technical competition for economic and military reasons.

Now for the most immediate question: does Barr have the right recipe, namely that Uncle Sam should invest in a Finnish or Swedish company – or maybe both?

Critics will of course say that Barr supports “socialism”. And in a limited sense, they are correct, although Barr is in fact pushing for the type of ad hoc military socialism that has been standard in the United States for centuries. That means this capitalist country has always invested directly in the production of vital defense goods.

For example, from the beginning of the Republic to World War II, the U.S. Navy built almost all ships in state-owned shipyards, from Brooklyn, New York, to Charleston, South Carolina, to Puget Sound, Washington State. More recently, the Pentagon and related national security companies have invested directly in private companies through companies such as DARPA and IN-Q-TEL.

In addition, all Pentagon spending on goods and services can be seen as a kind of permanent public-private partnership with defense companies. Sure, not everyone is a fan of the so-called “military-industrial complex”, and yet he spends a trillion dollars a year – and it’s not going anywhere.

Barr’s idea of ​​investing in 5G is in line with this tradition, except for one thing that deserves more attention: Nokia and Ericsson are foreign companies.

Assuming that Barr is right when he says that there really is no domestic company that can compete with 5G, we may reluctantly agree that the attorney general has the optimal solution in the short term: Invest in these foreign companies.

Barr’s vision of working in harmony with these European companies and their countries does indeed offer the prospect of a new way of working with Europe based on doing better business than our current agreement with NATO, as Trump said from freeloading member countries plagued. So again, hats off to Barr, who is seriously dealing with a serious problem.

Still, we Americans have the right question: What the hell happened to our industry? What is wrong with us and our know-how? Why can’t we make 5G here at home?

Yes, these are good questions. What did are the old high-tech manufacturing companies like Atwater-Kent, RCA and Zenith happening? And what about newer manufacturers like Cisco, Gateway, Hewlett-Packard? And what happened to Bell Labs, the multi-award-winning technology crown jewel?

The fate of all these companies is well worth investigating, even if it happens later, because they offer us many different lessons today. Some have failed or stalled due to mismanagement and bad luck – and of course that is the process in a system of free companies that does not offer a guarantee of success, but only the right to try.

And other technology companies have perished due to the US government’s destructive policies, including, of course, the flaccid trade policies. Still others were weakened by the aggressive nationalist-mercantilist export policies of Japan, South Korea, and especially China.

However, many American companies have adapted to this changing global industrial reality and have held up well. For example, Apple is a trillion-dollar company, but it manufactures all of its iPhones, including those used by the Department of Defense, in China. This may be good for Apple, but not so good for US economic prosperity or national security.

Made in the USA – and what do American presidents say? Or the Pentagon?

Yes, of course there is still a lot of technical genius in America – maybe more than in any other country in the world, including China – and yet these American cunning have failed to focus on the real knick-knacks manufacturing electronic hardware.

It is certainly great to know how to code software and make a lot of money on the Internet, as the technology giants of Silicon Valley prove every day. And at the same time, it is likely that China will soon know everything we know when all of this profitable software runs on devices made in China. It is also possible that you will soon be in control of everything.

Of course, all of these issues have been largely ignored in the past three decades, as China has become a major technological force – and a strategic threat.

For President Bill Clinton, the overarching goal was more free trade with China, which led to a lasting normalization of trade relations with that country and his accession to the World Trade Organization. (And oh yes, it was about all of the US technology that came to China in return for donations to the Democratic National Committee.)

For President George W. Bush, the overarching goal was to bring “democracy and freedom” to the Middle East, largely ignoring China. And we know how it worked: the Middle East is worse, and the Chinese ate our lunch.

For President Barack Obama, the overarching goal was unclear because he had many goals. Of course, he wanted to fix the Middle East, and yet he managed to make it worse by incompetence. And he also had many other ideas – none of which had great value in counteracting China.

Now finally to Trump and his government: The president has brought in Chinese-Hawk advisers like Peter Navarro, who would never have been hired in 2016 to manage a Trump opponent, a Republican or a Democrat is a welcome contribution.

But one last thing: why did Attorney General Barr take this new and important step against China within the government? Okay, someone had to go first, but why was it the Department of Justice and not the Pentagon?

Because 5G is a key component of national security, Defense Minister Mark Esper should have taken the lead on this important national security issue. Yes, of course Esper has only been in use since July, and in these few months he had his hands full with Iran. Yet it is still true that it is probably best to make an argument for national security if it comes from the Department of Defense.

As we have seen, alongside its general mandate for national security, the Pentagon is the largest financial player in defense technology. Indeed, there are undoubtedly many generals, experts and contractors with a strong and considered opinion about 5G. Why didn’t their voices bubble up to the Secretariat in the Pentagon’s E-ring and from there to the nation as a whole?

In fact, there is even a glorious tradition of using American military muscles to build entirely new industries – industries that won wars and greatly enriched the nation in the peace that followed. As this author noted last year, if that’s the right word, we invented a brand new synthetic rubber industry in World War II. And similar stories about effective government-industry cooperation during World War II can be told about aviation, nuclear power, medicine, and of course electronics.

Today, three quarters of a century later, we could take a step back and ask: What has happened to the Pentagon’s voice on these defense-related issues?

And the answer, of course, is that it was swallowed up in the sand of the Middle East and on counterinsurgency and nation building issues. As everyone knows, the largest budgets and most awards went to fighting or monitoring wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Yemen, among others. For this reason, the names of the generals most common people have heard of – Petraeus, Mattis, McChrystal, McRaven – have all been associated with these “endless wars”.

We can say that these generals did not start these “endless wars” and that they all served their country with honor. (Instead, we can direct our anger at the civil politicians who triggered these murders and who weren’t too smart and weren’t always honorable.)

However, the question remains whether the Pentagon has focused enough on the rise of China in recent decades. And actually that’s not a big question: It was not like that,

In fact, it is difficult to imagine a senior officer or an active or retired senior civil president at DOD who has raised the alarm about the threats posed by China’s high-tech industrialization and America’s high-tech de-Industrialization. And so we come to the point where we are today: we cannot manufacture 5G, at least not immediately.

So now it’s Bill Barr, a civilian, who is paving the way for a better industrial future for the United States. He points to a danger far greater than the failure of nation-building in Fallujah or Kandahar – although we knew that efforts to build the nation were costly failures, even if the military itself is still officially against it.

Yes, we hope that the Pentagon will wake up from its Middle East mirage and concentrate on the technical challenge from China.

Before it is too late.

Advertisement