When a fan of The Mandalorian asks if they will see more of Taika Waititi, they actually ask: “Shall we see more of IG-11?” The answer to that question is probably no, since the fate of IG-11 seemed pretty definitive.

That said, it’s not unlikely that we’ll see Waititi behind the camera again. After all, he is part of the Disney family, not only has he breathed new life into Thor, but has also led Jojo Rabbit to great acclaim, and that was also released by a Disney company – Fox Searchlight.

Taika Waititi | Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

What happened to IG-11?

spoilers lie down for the latest episodes of The Mandalorian, so come back later if you haven’t seen it yet.

Even before the ubiquitous Baby Yoda showed his face, the fight droid was the IG-11 for two reasons. First, IG-11 is similar to another robot, called IG-88, which fans remember being one of the bounty hunters chasing Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back.

The Mandalorian hates droids, but found that he worked pretty well alongside IG-11 … until the droid followed his guideline to kill Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian shot him.

Fans thought that was the end of him, although he turned up later. Although he was reprogrammed as a kind of nurse for Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian still didn’t trust him – until IG-11 proved to be a pretty capable protector.

Eventually the droid destroyed himself to care for the stormtroopers who were on the tail of our heroes.

Waititi not only took care of the voice of IG-11, but also directed the final episode, in which he dared to show how speeder bicycle troops hit Baby Yoda in the head. That required a twisted sense of humor, something that Waititi certainly has.

It was not funny that Baby Yoda was hit in the head (which was funny to know that those stormtroopers would get it) and it was poetic justice that the character of Waititi brought that justice.

Could IG-11 return?

Fans still wonder if IG-11 can come back somehow, and that is not an unreasonable question. First of all, anyone who has seen one of the Terminator films knows that it is possible to reconstruct a droid even after it has blown up. And even if IG-11 itself does not return, this would not stand in the way of the credibility of another IG droid.

Screen Rant points out that Waititi could return as a different character. When he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Jojo Rabbit, he said the character he was voting for, Korg, would be back in Thor: Love and Thunder, and even Waititi seemed surprised by the enthusiastic reception that got that bit of news .

So if a less important character like Korg can inspire such dedication, then a more prominent character like IG-11 can certainly return in one form or another without the audience having to suspend too much disbelief.

Taika Waititi is a busy man

Waititi is so wanted that it is not only Disney that takes up all its time. He also plays a role in The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s sequel to the DC villain film that will be released in 2021.

Thor: Love and Thunder, who writes and directs Waititi, is scheduled for November of that year. The DC / Marvel crossover continues, with the new announcement that former Batman Christian Bale joins that film.

While juggling all this, Waititi is still on the awards circuit and enjoys praise for Jojo Rabbit, the anti-hate satire in which Waititi Adolf Hitler plays as the imaginary friend of a young boy in Hitler’s youth.

Waititi just scored a surprise nomination by the Directors Guild of America, which led to speculation that an Oscar nomination will follow.

Not many directors could get away with beating Baby Yoda and making Hitler comic in the same year, and that kind of chutzpah anything but guarantees Waititi will return to the world of Star Wars, either behind the camera or behind the microphone.