Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 11:51 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Enormous talent was honored at the 92nd Academy Awards, but one of the most notable reasons for the nomination was the lack of women in the race for the best director. They were all men.

Names like Lulu Wang, Kasi Lemmons and Greta Gerwig, director of “Little Women”, who argued for the best picture, were ignored.

Chloe Mathieu is a senior at Syracuse University. She has learned the basics of screenwriting over the past four years. While her eyes are on a future in the film, she can’t ignore the present.

“After the Oscar nominations came out, everyone was outraged and it was a kind of collective outrage for people.” Now where are the women, what happened here? “Said Mathieu.

The five nominations for best director were all men for the second year in a row.

It’s a reality that Newhouse professor Bob Thompson calls discouraging. “This time there were certainly some directors I think we were expecting in these nominations, uh, hence the word,” said Thompson.

They believe that the change must start long before the awards ceremony.

“It starts by creating an environment where you have the same leaders who buy and finance these films,” said Thompson.

It’s about learning how to stand out in an industry that Thompson historically calls the “Old Boys Club”.

“As a woman, you have to speak a little louder and assert yourself a little more,” said Mathieu. “You hear a lot from professors, write what you know and everyone knows different things, has had different experiences.”

These experiences mixed with Mathieu’s passion are how she plans to have her voice heard.

“If you can say something in a new or exciting way or display someone on the screen who may never have seen yourself on the screen, that is the ultimate goal,” said Mathieu.

“Then it’s about competing with all the other people who have also received good training in Ithaca, USC and UCLA,” said Thompson.

Many of them will be women. In fact, Thompson has significantly more women than men in his master classes, which is why this year’s Oscar nominations, which are dominated by men, were so shocking.

“I don’t need to tell you that some of these films can take a long time to see a female character in them,” said Thompson.

It is a conversation that Thompson encourages people to keep going because until there is more equality in who makes and pays for these films, he sees no significant change that will go to award ceremonies.

“It’s scary to go into an industry that has a precedent for male dominance,” said Mathieu. But what is even more scary is not your dream.

“Go ahead, keep trying, get used to hearing no and having it okay to hear no,” Mathieu said.

