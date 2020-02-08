Advertisement

Cal Poly scored the last seven points in the extension to go up to a 79-75 basketball victory in Hawaii tonight at the Mott Athletics Center on the campus of San Luis Obispo, California.

The Rainbow Warriors conquered a 15-point deficit in the second half to force overtime.

The score was 72 in the extra period when Justin Webster cured a 3 with 1:02 to play. But the Bows no longer scored.

Poly’s Jamal Smith drove, double clamped and hit a basket while being polluted by UH’s Dawson Carper to narrow the gap to 75-74 with 41 seconds to go. Smith missed the free throw, but Tuuka Jaakkola grabbed the attacking rebound.

After a timeout, the Mustangs worked the ball to Colby Rogers, who buried the go-ahead with 3 seconds.

On the subsequent possession of UH, point guard Drew Buggs was called for an offensive foul with 14 seconds to play. Eddie Stansberry almost stole a pass, but the ball threw his hands out before he could get full control.

Rogers was then polluted and he hit two free throws to seal the outcome.

The Bows went 0-2 on this road trip and dropped to 14-8 overall and 5-3 in the Big West.

Buggs, a fourth-year junior, finished with three assists and set the UH career record with 413.

