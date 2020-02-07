Advertisement

MAUNA KEA WEATHER CENTER The view from a webcam on the Subaru telescope on top of Mauna Kea today showed a blanket of snow on the ground.

Just in time for the weekend – and the Punahou Carnival – the islands dry out after a wet Thursday with a period of cool, lively weather thanks to northern winds. However, a high surf recommendation is in force for most islands.

High surfing advice remains in effect for most islands until 6 p.m. Saturday. The advice covers the north and west coasts of Kauai County and the north coast of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. National Weather Service forecasters today expect a surf of 10 to 15 feet, rising to 15 to 20 feet Saturday.

A cold front that brought wet weather to the islands has passed the Big Island and leaves the state in a vibrant northern stream, weather officials said. The forecast for Honolulu today is sunny with highs of 72 to 77 degrees with cool, northern winds of 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures are expected to fall to 57 degrees tonight with mostly clear conditions and a few scattered showers after midnight.

However, a low-pressure area northeast of the islands is expected to develop late Sunday to Monday and could lead to very windy conditions for some areas and increased rainfall, predictors said.

In addition, a warning for the winter storm is in effect for the peaks of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Haleakala today until noon. Deep moisture along a cold front over Maui and the Big Island promises to deliver periods of snow and icy rain.

Weather officials expect ice-cold rain and extra snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the tops, which were covered with snow at night.

