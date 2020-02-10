Advertisement

Hawaii Pacific sweeps Hilo into double header

Updated 12:05 PM

The baseball-team of the Hawaii Pacific University swept Sunday’s double header with Hawaii Hilo on Hans L’Orange Field and gave the Vulcans their third and fourth losses since their arrival at Oahu.

The baseball-team of the Hawaii Pacific University swept Sunday’s double header with Hawaii Hilo on Hans L’Orange Field and gave the Vulcans their third and fourth losses since their arrival at Oahu. The Vulcans faced the University of Hawaii earlier in the weekend and lost both trips.

The sharks (2-2) contributed to their suffering and used a two-run triple by senior Jared Bannister in the eighth inning to win the Vulcans (2-4) in an 8-7 win in Sunday’s opener. In a shortened second game of seven innings, the Sharks grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 4-2 win to complete the sweep.

