Advertisement

A panel of legislators in Hawaii today adopted a resolution calling on the governor to convene a native Hawaiian Reconciliation Commission, a step following protests blocking the construction of one of the world’s largest telescopes.

The protests drew attention to deep-rooted complaints about the treatment of the indigenous people of Hawaii. The House speaker sponsored the resolution after discussions with the governor, Rep. Ryan Yamane, a Democrat and the chairman of the Water, Land and Hawaiian Affairs Committee.

The goal is to “promote more dialogue, give people a sense of opportunity to talk and perhaps address some of the mistakes of the past,” Yamane said after his committee adopted the measure.

Advertisement

The resolution then goes to the full Parliament for a vote. Senate President Ron Kouchi has introduced a resolution similar to the Senate.

But several leaders of protests against the Thirty-meter telescope planned for the summit of Mauna Kea, a place that many indigenous Hawaiians regard as sacred, expressed skepticism that their concerns would be reflected by such a commission.

The measure asks the governor to invite people to the committee, which would investigate “a reconciliation process” on issues of concern to “the indigenous Hawaiian people, the state of Hawaii and the United States of America.” efforts to apologize for the US-supported overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy and to establish a new relationship of respect and trust with the native Hawaiians have had “different levels of success.”

The resolution asks the committee to report to legislators legislative proposals related to land use and stewardship, the environment, economy, culture and science.

Originally, the resolution instructed the committee to address Mauna Kea before other issues, but the committee deleted that language so that the body could determine its own priorities.

Ilima Long, a movement leader who blocks the telescope and a graduate student of Political Science at the University of Hawaii, testified to the legislators that the origin of the measure was “pro-TMT everywhere”.

“It’s totally wrong. It’s going to be really hard to gain the trust of the indigenous Hawaiian community. I know I don’t trust it already,” she told the committee.

Walter Ritte, one of the indigenous Hawaiian elders arrested for blocking the road to the Mauna Kea summit last year, said that instead of forming a commission, the governor and leaders of the House and Senate should have the head to Mauna Kea protesters and have to talk about the management of the mountain.

Once that has happened, Ritte said, the person managing the mountain can decide whether the telescope will be built. The committee is not the right forum, he testified.

“The Hawaiians have been through this process many times and the losers have come out. Every time you form a commission, people count votes before they even start and you know what the results will be before it ends, “Ritte said.” So there is no trust. “

Attorney General Clare Connors said New Zealand, Canada and South Africa each offered good models for reconciliation commissions.

“This committee will be challenged to work out how it can work here in our community, given our historical structures and problems and complexities,” she told lawmakers.

Advertisement