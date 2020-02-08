Advertisement

The carnival that took place at Punahou School about a mile away had nothing in the show at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

Nr. 1 Hawaii (11-0), with its usual starters on Night 2 of the 26th Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational, threw the entire party to celebrate Charlie Wade’s 300th game as Rainbow Warriors volleyball coach. Led by senior versus Rado Parapunov’s 17 assassinations and a middle attack by senior Patrick Gasman and freshman Guilherme Voss (a combination of 14 assassinations without errors), Hawaii No. 14 Concordia Irvine 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 ended in 94 minutes.

The victory, viewed by 3,284, was the 24th street of the Warriors home and set up a real championship game tonight with Big West rival UC Irvine (7-3). In Friday’s opener, the fourth ranked anteaters took 93 minutes to roll back the third annual program, Queens 25-19, 21-25, 25-10, 25-16.

The title match consists of two previous winners. Hawaii, the defending champion, goes for his 10th in his signature event, while UCI is looking for No. 2, which won the only appearance in 2015.

In the de facto third place competition, Concordia Irvine (5-6) meets Queens (4-6) at 4 pm.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii versus Concordia Irvine

Hawaii was as effective as it was efficient, beat .469, beat 82%, and with all five starting attackers with seven or more murders, including senior Colton Cowell with 15. Gasman had seven out of nine clear swings, Voss seven without one in 12 attempts, and the two middles were on five of the 10.5 blocks of the Warriors.

Hawaii went with a completely different start line-up than Thursday with one exception: libero Gage Worsley. The junior had 12 of the team’s 36 digits and “nothing has changed from last night,” Worsley said. “It was cool to see the connection between our batters and setters. We have a world-class player in every position.

“I think everyone made a cool game tonight. It was nice to be part of this. “

The coolest part of the night came early in Set 1 when second batter Filip Humler, on the ground after an excavation, hit the third contact and the top of the band hit the ball. In the next game, Cowell and Voss worked together to fill senior hitter Jordan Hoppe for a 12-6 lead.

It was the ninth sweep of the season for the Warriors and the seventh at home. Hawaii also swept UCI in the previous three meetings, including the semi-final of the conference tournament last April 19.

If there was a complaint from the Warriors on Friday, it was the number of service errors. Hawaii had 13 to only two aces.

“We need to get better at serving,” Wade said. “And we just didn’t implement the game plan we had in mind.

“We are absolutely not an end product. I thought we were pretty good defensively. We had 17 digs in that first set and we had around eight on average. There was good energy tonight. And Brett (freshman setter Sheward) did a good job by involving the middles. We were pretty balanced, not carrying out a man. “

Parapunov has passed the 900-kill mark and needs 96 to become the 18th warrior with 1,000 kills. Gasman, with 376 career blocks, is four shy of tying Costas Theocharidis for number 6 of all time on 380.

Senior batter Raymond Barsemian led CUI with 11 kills and junior Owen Chun (Hanalani) had four kills and was on four blocks. Junior libero Addison Enriques (Kamehameha-Hawaii) ended with six excavations.

“I think we should defend as we did tonight,” said Voss, who tied his career high in murders (7) and ended with a career high in blocks (5). “Our defense, both the backyard and the front block, was very good today.”

Nr. 4 UCI 3, queens 1

Junior batter Joel Schneidmiller brought down a season-high 23 murders and senior batter JB Kam (Punahou) added 10 when the Anteaters won their third series. Senior middle Scott Stadick, the country’s block leader, had a seasonal low of five things; he had a combined 31 in the previous three games.

UCI freshman libero Davis Lau (Punahou) had four excavations.

The Royals received 11 kills from first-year student Nic Cavallaro and won the block (9.5-8) and counts (35-34) fights. It was the second time in program history that Queens had eliminated a set 15 from a Top 15 team; the Royals also went four in losing their season opener on then-no. 14 Purdue Fort Wayne.

