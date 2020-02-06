Advertisement

Following emotional pleas by teachers in class, the Senate Education Committee approved $ 25 million on Wednesday to raise teachers’ salaries in positions that are difficult to substantiate and adjust the salary plan to reward experience.

Educators’ voices were strengthened by a new study on teacher compensation that was released at the end of Tuesday, showing that salaries for teachers in public schools in Hawaii lag far behind comparable districts.

“I have deep roots in my community and I am proud to teach in the community I live in,” says Tiffany Eason, who teaches in the fourth grade of Waialua Elementary, who has been holding two national blue ribbons for the past 10 years. has won.

“I never thought that after 25 years of service I would live practically from salary to salary,” she said. “After spending more than half of my life in education, I am now looking for other work opportunities to meet the financial needs of my family.”

The high cost of living of Hawaii and the salaries of teachers who appreciate insufficient experience were identified as the main obstacles to finding and retaining teachers here, in the independent study commissioned by the Ministry of Education and produced by Augenblick, Palaich and employees.

Most teachers were still working when the hearing took place before 3 p.m., but Senator Education Chair Michelle Kidani said her committee had received around 300 testimonials on SB 2488. Several teachers took the time to appear in person.

Dana Shishido Kobayashi, who teaches Wheeler Elementary, vividly illustrated how difficult it was to start a family with a teacher’s salary. She remembered years ago when her daughter was a cheerleader at Mililani High School and she wanted to compete nationally with the team.

“I did not want to tell my daughter that I could not afford to send her,” Kobayashi said chokingly. “I sold my jewelry so I could send her to this competition.”

At that moment, Senator Kurt Fevella (R-Ewa Beach-Iroquois Point) took off his glasses and wiped the tears away. As a former school keeper, he later said he was happy to help the bill.

Mililani’s cheerleading team eventually won, Kobayashi said, but her daughter did not continue teaching because she saw how hard her mother worked and the small compensation she received.

“We want the keiki to follow in our footsteps,” said Kobayashi. “How are we going to do that if we don’t make this career attractive?”

Personal witnessing in support of the bill included representatives from Kamehameha schools, parents for Hawaii public schools and the He’e Coalition (Hui for excellence in education), which represents more than 40 organizations.

The basic salary for public school teachers in Hawaii who have completed a state-approved teacher training program is $ 49,100 per year. Given the high cost of living, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development classifies individuals who earn less than $ 67,500 as “low incomes.”

“Our department can not only resolve the cost of living, but we can and will argue that our teachers are compensated at a professional level that allows them to live and thrive in Hawaii,” said Chief Inspector Christina Kishimoto. “As long as teachers are paid below the poverty rate, Hawaii will continue to see escalation in the shortage of teachers.”

On January 7, the department raised wages for teachers in the deficit areas of special education, immersion in the Hawaiian language, and geographically difficult to staff areas. The annual ‘wage differences’, ranging from $ 3,000 to $ 10,000 per year, were approved by the Board of Education and supported by Gov. David Ige, but still have to be funded in the next fiscal year.

In addition, the teachers’ department and union ask legislators to approve the salary plan to take into account years of experience to prevent older teachers from leaving.

“In many cases, teachers with a difference of 10 or more years of experience have the same salary,” said Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee.

The union says $ 70 million is needed to cover the costs of the pay gap and to resolve the issue of “salary compression” in the fiscal year 2020-21.

But Kidani, who introduced SB2488, said her commission could not approve more than $ 25 million and that the money could be used for both approaches or both. The bill then goes to the Ways and Means Committee.

The Hawaii Teacher Compensation Study said teachers’ salaries here are about $ 8,000 to $ 26,000 below average in a comparison group of expensive districts in cities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco.

The 72-page report, which cost $ 130,000, included statewide listening sessions and an online survey with 2,100 responses. It examined recruitment and retention data and compared the salary schedule with different districts.

The study found that the “attractive location” of Hawaii was the most important positive factor in the recruitment and retention of teachers, while “salaries in relation to the cost of living” was the most negative factor.

The study is available online at 808ne.ws/compensation.

