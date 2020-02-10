Advertisement

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL FOR THE STAR ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov (19), Patrick Gasman (15) and James Anastassiades (2) pose for a photo after sweeping UC Irvine on Saturday.

Undefeated Hawaii, number 1 in today’s national poll, also had two players honored by the Big West.

Senior versus Rado Parapunov earned his ninth Player of the Week prize of his career – a congress record – after helping the Rainbow Warriors (12-0) win last week’s Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational. Parapunov put a match-high 17 dead and hit .560 in the sweep of then-no. 14 Concordia and had 14 deaths in the then-no range. 4 UC Irvine.

Middle blocker Guilherme Voss earned his second Freshman of the Week award, ending with a combined 16 kills and 10 blocks in the wins over the Eagles and Anteaters.

The defending player of the week went to Scott Stadick of UC Irvine. The 7-foot senior middle had a combined 26 blocks as the Anteaters finished second in last week’s Outrigger Invitational, including a career-high 11 block helps in Saturday’s loss to the Warriors.

Also on Monday, the Warriors received 11 out of 16 votes in first place in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Men’s Division I-II Top 15. For a second week in a row BYU (12-0) won the remaining five votes in his stay number 2.

UC Santa Barbara (8-2) remained at number 3, while Long Beach State (7-1) and UC Irvine (7-4) exchanged places at numbers 4 and 5.

UC San Diego returned to the poll at number 15 and provided the Big West with five ranked teams for the second time in three weeks. The only non-ranked conference member is Cal State Northridge (2-9).

Hawaii is making its second road trip of the season later this week, playing Friday and Saturday at number 12 Stanford (5-5).

