Hawks’ Trae Young reacts to the retirement from the United States tentative team line-up

Mark Brown / Getty

After being excluded from the 44-man preliminary round for Team USA Basketball, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young said: “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t injured.”

“Of course I would have liked to be part of the team,” added Young, according to Sarah Spencer, a Hawks writer for the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Trae Young couldn’t say much about the fact that he wasn’t named USA team finalist, but you could tell he was disappointed.

– Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) February 10, 2020

The players for Team USA’s preliminary squad for the 2020 Olympic Games were announced on Monday. The 44 players will try to form the team and the list will be reduced to 12 before the Olympic Games. The list includes 29 players who have already participated in the Olympic Games or the FIBA ​​World Championship, including 31 Olympic or FIBA ​​gold medals and four bronze medals. Well-known names on the list include Lebron James and Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers, Steph Curry from Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant from Brooklyn Nets and Kawhi Leonard from Los Angeles Clippers.

In addition to Young’s comments on Monday night, he also posted a tweet congratulating the 44 finalists.

“Congratulations to these 44 players and the 12 who make up the squad,” wrote Young.

His head coach Lloyd Pierce, who will serve as an assistant coach for Team USA at the Olympic Games, also spoke about skipping Young.

“He (Young) is one of the top players in the NBA,” Pierce said after the game on Monday night. “He deserved to be an all-star for the first time this year, he deserved to be a starter, and he deserved an opportunity to go to the Olympics, and his time will come.”

Lloyd Pierce:

“(Trae) deserved to be an all-star for the first time this year. He deserved to be a starter. And he deserved an opportunity to go to the Olympics. His time will come.” pic.twitter.com/NWijG2qbS4

– FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) February 11, 2020

Young has been named the starter for the upcoming All Star game and has continued to prove worthy. He was chosen as number 5 in the overall rating in the 2018 draft and is currently in fourth and second place in the respective categories with an average of 29.7 points and 9.1 assists.

Despite his high level of play in recent seasons, Young has much less experience in international or Olympic basketball. In 2016, he helped FIBA ​​USA’s U18 national team win a gold medal, but the other 44 players who were called up to the preliminary round had more international or Olympic experience.

James is the leader with 68 international games, followed by Chris Paul (50), Durant (44) and Curry (40).

Team USA is coached by the current San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich, who will have Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright, as well as Pierce as an assistant coach.

The other 44 players who have been added to the preliminary list are listed in the following tweet from New York Times’ NBA analyst Marc Stein.

Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson – they’re all on the 44-member tentative list for the Tokyo Olympics that has just been officially announced , pic.twitter.com/Y6RzKfJer4

– Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2020



