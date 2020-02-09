Advertisement

Health was a key factor in voter turnout in the general election, according to a poll on exit.

The IPSOS-MRBI survey, carried out by the Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD, found that 32% of respondents thought that health was the most important factor in the decision to vote.

Last night’s exit poll showed that all three main parties were connected.

Advertisement

The numbers predict that 22.4% of voters will support Fine Gael, while Sinn Féin is expected to receive 22.3% and Fianna Fáil 22.2%.

The initial survey yesterday interviewed around 5,000 people in 250 polling stations across the country.

RTÉ stated that “Questions about who, their age, gender and which region they belong to were asked by all respondents and had an error rate of 1.3%.

“However, to give an insight into the reasons why people voted, 15 additional questions were asked of the respondents, who were divided into five different groups of 1,000 people and asked three questions each.

“These 15 questions have a 3.1% error rate.”

When it came to “what is most important to you when choosing”, health and living conditions were the main factors.

32% said health was the most important, with 26% being housing and homelessness.

Brexit was only 1%, with 8% calling retirement age the most important and climate change 6%.

Economics Secretary Heather Humphreys said it was not a mistake for Fine Gael to put Brexit at the center of her re-election strategy after an exit poll found that only 1% of respondents cited Brexit as a factor in their voting.

“A lot of people obviously thought the Brexit was over … the Brexit is far from over,” she told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“Brexit is still a major threat, but some people are living right now and many people thought that Brexit was gone – it hasn’t gone.”

When asked if she thought it was a mistake on the part of the party strategists, Ms. Humphreys said: “No, I don’t because we told the facts and the truth to the people at the end of the day. We had a difficult campaign because of that People want to see something different after nine years of government. “

She was confident that Leo Varadkar would continue to lead Fine Gael after the election, and with Sinn Féin excluded the coalition party.

“The gap between us and Sinn Féin is too big,” she said.

“I am very happy that Leo Varadkar continues to lead the Fine Gael party. There has been an upturn towards Fine Gael in recent days. This shows that the Taoiseach performed well in television debates and people began to believe that change might not be for them. The better, the worse the change could be. “

The full result of the question about quitting the survey was:

Housing / homelessness 26%

Retirement age 8%

Jobs 6%

Climate change 6%

Taxation 4%

Crime 3%

Childcare 3%

Immigration 1%

Brexit 1%

“Something else” 6%

“No answer” 5%

– with reporting from the Press Association

Advertisement