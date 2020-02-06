Advertisement

The patient record company Epic Systems and some 60 customer clinics are opposing a proposed U.S. government policy to make it easier for patients to share patient record data with apps. This initiative is supported by Apple and other technology companies (through CNBC).

The changes in data sharing rules proposed by the Ministry of Health and Human Services (HHS) in 2019 would allow patients to share private clinical data from their healthcare providers and make them more accessible to health apps through APIs.

At present, patients often find it difficult to obtain their information because clinical data is stored on physical media and processed using medical record software distributed by Epic to hospitals. According to a report, implementing an Epic installation for a large healthcare system can cost over $ 1 billion.

In a letter to HHS secretary Alex Azar, Epic and the signatories argue that the upcoming interoperability initiative “will put excessive strain on our healthcare system and compromise patient privacy.”

Instead, Epic’s letter recommends changes to the proposed rules, including additional clarity regarding health information regarding family members and a longer period for “developing new technologies required by the rule” from 1 year to 3 years.



“While we support HHS ‘goal of providing patients with their health data and cutting costs through the 21st Century Cures Act, we are concerned that the interoperability rule proposed by ONC will place undue strain on our healthcare system and compromise patient privacy The amount of regulated data, the schedule for compliance, and the significant costs and penalties make compliance extremely difficult. “A spokesman for HHS informed CNBC that he had received the letter. “We look forward to any feedback from stakeholders as we work out the rules,” they said. “Our primary goal is to ensure that patients can easily access their electronic health records.”

Some health IT experts informed the news agency that the letter had not been signed by some of the largest healthcare systems in the Epic ecosystem, and called their absence “significant”.



“Your absence is a thundering silence,” said David Brailer, the first national health information technology coordinator appointed by George W. Bush. “Many health care systems are quietly discussing how data access and data fluidity will benefit them in the long term.” Apple, Microsoft and Google recently launched a call to set the rules with the nonprofit Carin Alliance. As CNBC notes, technology companies are in favor of the rules, also because greater interoperability between systems that store medical records could help them get into the $ 3.5 trillion healthcare sector.

Apple has been working gradually to get into the healthcare industry in recent years. In early 2018, the company launched a health record service to improve the portability of health records and make them available in all participating hospitals and clinics. The idea was to allow patients to download their health records to iOS devices and then simply share them with other practitioners.

By August of the same year, iOS users with Apple’s Health Records feature had access to their medical records from more than 75 different hospitals and medical providers in the United States.

