Wise travelers wear masks on the New York City subways and at San Francisco airports. Panic consumers are arming themselves with disinfectants. Companies suspend their activities and airlines stop flights.

While China is struggling with a coronavirus outbreak that has killed hundreds of people and infected tens of thousands more, people around the world have become anxious about being busy or traveling in confined spaces such as airplanes.

This can all be confusing. So we asked health professionals how travelers can stay healthy while on the move.

Do I have to wear a mask?

Philip M. Tierno stepped on a flight to Paris not long ago and sat down behind a woman who seemed to have a bad cold. She sniffed. She coughed. She did not cover her mouth and did not use tissue. Tierno, professor of microbiology and pathology at NYU Langone Health in New York City, asked to move. The stewardess said no. And yes, within a week Tierno coughed.

“It was the only time I wished I had a mask,” he said.

So do masks really work? The answer is yes and no. Tierno said he had seen people wearing surgical masks in the metro and it was “as if they had no masks at all.” Air can seep in through the openings. A fabric mask also offers little protection. Sometimes masks only cover their mouths, leaving the nose exposed. “A mask is not needed for most people,” he said.

When one is needed – usually in a place where many diseases have been reported – people must wear an N95 mask, a heavy mask that is applied to the face and filters out 95% of the smaller air particles. But, Tierno warned, “it is a very difficult mask to breathe through.”

Vicki Hertzberg, director of the Center for Nursing Data Science at Emory University, said that travelers should be wary of the people next to them on airplanes. (Tierno had a point!) She is the author of a study that found that the most vulnerable travelers were those who sat next to a sick person or in front or behind.

Please! Wash your hands.

This seems so simple that Trevor Noah recently made a joke about it in “The Daily Show”. Health workers say that washing hands with soap and water is the most effective line of defense against colds, flu and other diseases.

Just think of where your hands have been in the last 24 hours. Now think of all the hands that touched the tables of the aircraft leaf and the buckles of the seat belt. If that doesn’t give you a break, consider whether you bite your nails, touch your face, or rub your eyes. “The 10 dirty things are your fingers,” Tierno said.

Hand washing can reduce the risk of respiratory infections by 16%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If soap and water are not available, hand cleaners work with more than 60% alcohol. Here’s a tip: Hertzberg said to make sure the disinfectant dries on your hands. If that is not the case, bacteria can grow.

What about trays and chairs?

“Don’t eat from the table,” Tierno said.

A 2015 Government Accountability Office report found that crew members had limited time to clean the cabin before passengers boarded the next flight. Some people interviewed by the GAO said that employers “did not provide practical training to respond to specific outbreaks of diseases, such as Ebola.”

And the office warned that the United States lacked a comprehensive plan “aimed at preventing and limiting the spread of diseases by air travel”. One bright spot: fourteen assessed airports and three airlines had such plans.

So what does that mean for travelers? Some people bring cleaning wipes and use them to wipe chairs, tray tables, bathroom handles and even ventilation openings. The caregivers we spoke to said that this was not recommended.

Hertzberg suggested that sheets of paper be placed on drawer tables so that laptops or other items do not come into contact with the surface. She suggested using a paper towel when opening and closing the bathroom door. And forget about the use of backrest holders. A 2014 study by Auburn University in Alabama said that some bacteria could survive a week on a fabric bag.

Is the air safe to breathe?

The risk of contracting an illness from a fellow passenger is similar to the risk of becoming ill after traveling on a bus or metro, or sitting in a movie theater, according to a report from the International Air Transport Association from 2018. That having said that, it offered a qualification: the risk is probably lower in airplanes because they use high-efficiency air filters similar to those in hospital operating rooms. Called HEPA filters, they collect 99% of the microbes in the air in recirculated air and are regularly replaced, according to the association.

What that does not address are the overhead vents themselves, which carry germs that are transmitted by human hands. Healthcare professionals recommend moving vents so that they blow on hands, not mouth, face, or nose. The humidity in aircraft cabins is also low, usually less than 20%. (In homes this is usually more than 30%.) Although this is not a serious health risk according to the World Health Organization, it can have unpleasant consequences for the nose and skin.

Get your rest.

The healthier your immune system, the greater your chance of not getting sick. Sleep six to eight hours a night, Tierno said. Practice. Eat fruit and vegetables.

And slow down, he said, “Stress is the worst thing that can happen to your body.”

