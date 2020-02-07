Advertisement

“CBS This Morning’s” Morning Rounds pays tribute to the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” day by emphasizing that heart disease poses a high risk to pregnant women.

It is known that nearly 420,000 women die from heart disease in the United States each year. This is the most common cause of maternal death. Even more astonishing are the numbers for African American mothers, who are three times more likely to die of heart-related complications than for white women.

“We see that the number of heart attacks actually increases during pregnancy, and that number is increasing in the United States,” said Lenox Hill Hospital cardiologist, Dr. Catherine Weinberg, opposite Dr. Tara Narula from CBS News. “We don’t understand exactly why. Sometimes we also expose faults that we have not noticed before.”

A recent study found that about one in four deaths during pregnancy or after childbirth are due to cardiovascular complications. Hypertension disorders occur in every tenth woman, which cause an increased risk of heart failure, heart attack and stroke.

First-time mother Michelle Emebo experienced the dangers first-hand. In her third trimester of 2014, during a routine medical visit, she was told that her blood pressure was extremely high and said the moment had changed her life forever.

“When I came back the following week and my pressure was still high, I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Emebo was soon diagnosed with pregnancy hypertension – high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy after 20 weeks. In severe cases, preeclampsia or eclampsia can occur, both of which are fatal to both mother and child.

Emebo said that she had no idea what caused her high blood pressure at the time, only that she had “gained a lot of weight”.

Four months after delivery, Emebo was still struggling with her blood pressure, weight, and another condition called chronic postpartum hypertension, and was prescribed a daily blood pressure pill.

Risk factors for maternal mortality related to cardiovascular disease include race, ethnicity, hypertension, obesity, and age over 40.

She turned to diet and exercise as a reliable way to improve her health – cutting sodium off her diet, controlling her meals in portions, and starting a 5-day-a-week exercise program. She lost £ 75 over four years.

Emebo values ​​her daughter as a motivation to get well and take care of herself.

“I am not only Sarai’s mother, but also Michelle, and I have to take care of myself,” she said. As of winter 2019, she no longer needed blood pressure medication.

After defeating her problem, Emebo set about passing the warning on to other women.

“When you think of heart disease, think of heart attack, think of stroke,” she said, reflecting on her experience. “Hypertension is a real problem. Cardiovascular disease during pregnancy is a real problem. We need to provide information to mothers and families.”

