Advertisement

MIAMI – Each of the last nine NBA finals included either the Miami Heat or Andre Iguodala.

You want to go there now.

Advertisement

Iguodala is about to get back on the ground and the heat hopes that they will be closer to becoming legitimate competitors again. The deal that sends Iguodala to Miami is official and will be closed on Thursday with league approval, the day after the heat has made a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to land the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

“He won what, three championship rings?” Heat protector Goran Dragic said in Los Angeles after the deal was agreed. ‘Glad to have him. I can’t wait to pick his brain. He will do great things for us. ‘

It ended up with three teams: Miami sent Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters to Memphis, while the grizzlies sent Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill into the heat. The grizzlies then flipped Johnson to Minnesota for Gorgui Dieng. The grizzlies were also working on abandoning or buying waiters.

Before the deal was closed, Iguodala agreed to a $ 30 million two-year extension – the second of those years is Miami’s choice under certain conditions. And all of this happened with Miami against a hard cap, the delicate situation was that the heat had no ability to accept more salary than was sent.

Winslow knew that he would leave Miami for Memphis on Wednesday evening, as evidenced by a few social media posts and a nightly visit to his now-changing room to pack his things and wish a security guard all the best.

“New opportunity, new beginning,” said Winslow in a video he posted on his social media accounts early Thursday after going into the arena and clearing out his locker.

Miami was working to include Oklahoma City in an element that could have brought Danilo Gallinari to the heat. But nothing was completed, partly because the Heat and Gallinari couldn’t agree on an extension.

The team option for 2021-22 is an important component of the Iguodala expansion for Miami, which is to offer maximum flexibility for free agent shopping in the summer of 2021 and has made it clear to all teams in recent days – and even last summer has it would not jeopardize these plans.

The 36-year-old Iguodala was sold to Memphis last summer. He didn’t play for the grizzlies after he and the team agreed that it would be best if he were sent somewhere else. It took seven months, but Miami became the next destination.

Winslow has been in the heat for five seasons and has missed most of his second season due to a shoulder injury and most of the year due to a back problem. Johnson was with Miami for parts of four seasons. Waiters who had been suspended from the heat three times this season were also in Miami for parts of four years.

Together, these three players had only scored 254 points for Miami this season.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Crowder and Hill “really helped build something great here in Memphis.”

And Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, who said earlier this week that he was looking forward to playing Iguodala one day, “and really showing him what Memphis was all about,” said he was keen to play with Winslow.

“We’re getting a good player,” said Brooks.

Miami is the fourth team Iguodala has qualified for, along with Philadelphia, Denver and Golden State. He has an average of 12.1 points in 1,108 career games and is a veteran of 145 playoff competitions. He has been with the Warriors in all five NBA finals in the past five years.

He is a three-time champion and two-time all-defensive team member. The heat went to the NBA final every year from 2011 to 2014, and Iguodala has been there every season with Golden State.

“I saw it and thought,” OK, “said former heat striker LeBron James, now with the Lakers, when asked about the deal by reporters in Los Angeles on Thursday.” I think that makes them a better team because you add that to this championship culture below. So that helps them immediately. ‘

___

Los Angeles AP sports journalist Beth Harris contributed to this report.

___

Further AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Advertisement