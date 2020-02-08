Advertisement

Heavy snow is expected in the backcountry of New York and northern New England after more than 30 tornadoes have been reported in the past few days. There were two other suspected tornadoes in Maryland and Delaware on Friday. At least five people have died in four states.

The video shows the moment when a tornado tears a building in Boyds, Maryland. It is a training school for dogs that help wounded warriors.

Two obvious tornadoes have been reported in Maryland. There were no injuries, but significant damage, houses were destroyed, and trees were torn from the ground. The residents weren’t sure what hit them. “It didn’t take long,” said one man.

Advertisement

In Leesburg, Virginia, the storms shook the DMV. The path of destruction continued north, and winds tore down the roof of Warwick High School in central Pennsylvania.

It comes after heavy storms have left a path of destruction through the south. A crane overturned in Florida and shut down parts of Interstate 275. A van with city workers in Sevierville, Tennessee, was crushed by a falling tree. One woman was killed and four others injured. Another person died in Alabama after a tornado tore apart RVs in the Marengo district.

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Advertisement