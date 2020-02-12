Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI) announced this afternoon in a press release that it has appointed Eva Zlotnicka of ValueAct Capital on the board of directors.

HEI said the appointment took effect immediately and that Zlotnicka will also be appointed to the HEI Board Compensation Committee.

“ValueAct was drawn to HEI for the first time because of its record of progress in support of Hawaii’s commitment to the environment and CO2 neutrality. Over the past 18 months, we have greatly appreciated the unique dedication of the state of Hawaii to renewable energy. We look forward to working with the company’s leadership because it continues to do what is right for its customers and communities, and I am excited to work with the company to support these important goals, “Zlotnicka said the press release.

Zlotnicka is director of the Spring Fund and head of stewardship at ValueAct Capital, one of the shareholders of HEI.

The appointment comes just a few months after Jeff Ubben, founder and president of ValueAct, said in a letter of November 8 that HEI “failed to lead the transition from oil-fired power generation to renewable energy” and urged him to looking outside the company for new leadership.

Zlotnicka said in an email from November 24: “We are not confident that the company will be able to achieve future (renewable energy) goals without a significant price correction.”

Jeff Watanabe, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HEI, said in a letter of November 12 to stakeholders that the Ubben letter was “disappointing. … The letter is a misleading, factually inaccurate and misleading attack on HEI, Hawaiian Electric and our commitment to renewable energy, the state of Hawaii and our valued customers and investors. “

Problems between HEI and ValueAct were not addressed in today’s announcement.

“We appreciate the cooperation approach of HEI and look forward to supporting their efforts in the future,” Ubben said in today’s news release.

“We welcome Eva to the HEI board,” Watanabe said in the release. “We look forward to its contributions to the board of directors as we work with management to pursue some of the nation’s most ambitious renewable energy goals, to serve our customers and communities in an affordable, sustainable and reliable way, and create value for all our stakeholders, including our shareholders, in the long term. “