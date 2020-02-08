Advertisement

LIHUE, HAWAII >> A pilot who flew a sightseeing helicopter that crashed in Hawaii in December, withdrew his permit for the use of marijuana in 2010.

The Federal Aviation Administration withdrew the medical, commercial pilot and flight instructor certificates from Safari Helicopters pilot Paul Matero in June 2010, The Garden Island reported Wednesday.

After the positive drug test, Matero received temporary certifications for special issue after a one-year waiting period, said FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

“A medical certificate for special delivery allows (FAA) to limit the validity of the certificate to a shorter than normal period and to require the pilot to provide information demonstrating that he continues to successfully address a medical condition,” Gregor said in an email to The Associated Press Thursday. “Pilots who continue to show austerity for a longer period of time can receive regular medical certification.”

The FAA granted Matero a standard license in 2012 after further testing.

“When a pilot’s certificate is withdrawn, they have to wait at least a year to apply for a new certificate. They won’t get the old one back, “Gregor said. “To apply for a new certificate, they must go through the same tests that an applicant would pass.”

Matt Barkett, a spokesperson for Safari, told The Garden Island newspaper to the pilot who was re-hired and returned to the flight service after completing a drug abuse treatment program and receiving his renewed permits.

Matero had flown about 5,000 hours since then, in accordance with federal regulations, Barkett told the newspaper.

Barkett sent a statement on Thursday to The Associated Press on behalf of the company that the one-time positive marijuana drug test was the only drug-related violation the company has ever had.

Matero was “re-employed by Safari after meeting all FAA recovery requirements,” the statement said. “From the moment of his relocation until the day of the accident, he was subjected to continuous screening of medicines by the FAA and he was annually certified for the flight. No other pilot in company history has passed a drug test. “

Tour helicopter companies must have FAA-approved drug and alcohol testing programs, Gregor told the AP.

Matero and six passengers died when the helicopter crashed the day after Christmas on a remote ridge on the island of Kauai.

A hiker about 2.4 km from the crash site told the researchers that the view at that time was only about 20 feet (6 meters) due to fog and rain, according to a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Safari owner Preston Myers declined to comment on The Garden Island.

