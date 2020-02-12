Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 4:27 PM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 4:28 pm EST

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this week that a 75-bed facility to treat addiction issues in residential areas will open in Liverpool.

The facility is called Elements of CNY and is operated by Helio Health.

CNY elements offer different levels of addiction treatment, such as detoxification, rehabilitation and reintegration.

The $ 14 million in renovation came from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports. They will also provide over $ 1.1 million in operational funding each year.

“The addiction epidemic was a terrible scourge for our communities, but thanks to the hard work of the state and organizations like Elements of CNY, the first drop in overdose deaths was in New York in 2018, in a decade. We are continuing the fight against addiction, and with the opening of this new center, we continue to lead by expanding services across the state to try to reach everyone in need of treatment and support. ”

Governor Andrew Cuomo

“The opioid epidemic affects people in every community across the state, with over a million New Yorkers fighting addiction. Although the number of opioid overdose deaths has dropped outside of New York City for the first time in ten years, we still need to do more to end these tragedies. This new inpatient treatment facility in Central New York will provide vital care and a full range of services to individuals and families struggling with addiction problems in the region. This investment is part of our ongoing efforts to fight the epidemic, support the recovery process and save lives. “

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul

The facility will have 55 beds for stabilization and rehabilitation. There will also be 20 reintegration apartments.

CNY elements can treat people at any level that suits their needs. They also get services based on what helps them.

“We have to remove the stigma to ask for help. Whether you are the person going through the process and want to change your life, or a caring family member. For too long, people have said, “I don’t want to be in this category.” I’m sorry, we have people from all walks of life, all socio-economic areas. Every corner of our state is affected. ”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul

Inpatient treatment services include advice, skills development and training, and leisure activities.

The facility is located at 4567 Crossroads Park Drive in Liverpool.

“During my time as a county executive, I worked to ensure that the right resources were in place to help people recover from addiction. As the first of its kind in Onondaga County, elements of CNY will change the lives of people across Central New York. We thank Governor Cuomo and OASAS for recognizing the need for this facility and working to make it a reality. “

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

The state of New York has a free 24-hour HOPE line that helps addicts or relatives.

The HOPE line can be reached at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by SMS under HOPENY.

You can find available treatments here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9