TORONTO –

A Canadian woman whose husband has been diagnosed with the new corona virus in Wuhan, says she hopes that the test results of her two-year-old daughter will turn negative so that they can return to Canada as soon as possible.

Amelia Pan says her husband and daughter traveled to Wuhan on January 17 to visit her father-in-law, who died of cancer.

Days after their arrival, Pan received a message that both her mother and father-in-law had tested positive for coronavirus and her husband had a fever. He later tested positive for the virus, forcing health officials to separate him from their young daughter, who was quarantined at another hospital.

“It breaks my heart. Every second I don’t see my daughter, I don’t hear from her, I’m worried,” said Pan, who spoke to CTV News Channel via Skype from Richmond, B.C. Thursday.

“These days are just hell for me and it gets worse by the second.”

Pan’s daughter, Cerena, has been in quarantine since January 29. She was initially on the manifest for the first evacuation flight that Wuhan left, but her mother took her name from the list after she had contracted a fever.

She says doctors in China were not worried about the first test results of the toddler.

“I still hope – and the doctors in China still hope – that it’s just a cold,” she said.

If her test results turn negative for coronavirus, Cerena could be released from the hospital on Saturday.

Pan’s man band, who is said to be recovering from the virus, could be released from the hospital next week awaiting clear results.

“They haven’t seen each other in the last two weeks,” Pan said.

To make matters worse, Pan’s father-in-law died earlier this week. It is unclear whether he died of a complicated relationship with coronavirus.

“It has been very difficult for all of us,” she said.

The federal government announced on Thursday that it has secured a second chartered flight to evacuate all Canadians in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

“With the second flight, we can bring any Canadian home,” Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said at a press conference on Thursday.

A total of 211 people were seated in the first repatriation aircraft, which is expected to arrive on Canadian soil early on Friday morning. An estimated 50 Canadians will also leave Wuhan aboard an American flight.

Pan says she continues to hope that both her husband and daughter will be medically released so that they can board the second promised flight, and notes that she has been in contact with Canadian officials.

