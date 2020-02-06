Advertisement

Left-wing actress Bette Midler witnessed a total Twitter collapse against President Donald Trump and announced that if he wins re-election in November, he will “rule over you until he dies, you die, or both.”

“HE PANTED THIS,” said Midler of the President’s tweet. “YOU THINK THAT’S A Joke, isn’t it? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT.”

Advertisement

“HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ACTIVATORS WILL LEAVE HIM,” added the freak show actress. “IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE OR BOTH. THEN … GET IVANKA. “

HE PINED THIS. YOU THINK THAT’S A Joke, don’t you? IT IS NOT. HE MEANS IT. HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ACTIVATORS WILL LEAVE HIM. If he wins again, he will rule you until he dies, you die, or both. THEN … GET IVANKA. https://t.co/qdx1bZme80

– Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

The Loose Women actress had responded to President Trump’s tweet posted on his Twitter account Wednesday after being acquitted of two Senate impeachment cases.

In the tweet, the President trolls the Democrats with a playful video of a fake TIME magazine cover, in which he enlarges the Trump campaign advertising signs, which will last for the next four years until the year 90000 and will finally end the “Trump 4EVA” advertising sign , (forever).

President Trump’s pinned tweet wasn’t the only thing Midler sent on a Twitter tirade on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the actress complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hadn’t broken her copy of President Trump’s speech about the state of the Union into “small, tiny, tiny parts” and tossed it in the face.

“Last night?” Midler tweeted. “Too bad Nancy didn’t tear this speech into tiny pieces and threw this blizzard of lies right in his face!”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.

Advertisement