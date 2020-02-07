Advertisement

ST. LOUIS – Connor Hellebuyck wasn’t in the mood to celebrate yet.

The Winnipeg goalkeeper stopped 35 shots on Thursday evening to help the Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 – his second win over defending Stanley Cup champion in five days.

“It’s nice and I feel great with my game,” said Hellebuyck. “But we have to keep climbing to get this place in the playoffs.”

Andrew Copp broke a third draw to give the Jets victory in their Lone Road Contest over a current stretch of 11 games.

Patrik Laine, Jansen Harkins and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a goal for Winnipeg, who moved 13 points ahead of the first-placed blues in the Central Division.

Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson scored a goal for St. Louis, who had scored one point in their last eleven home games. Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for the western conference leaders.

Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 40 shots in a 5-2 win against St. Louis in Winnipeg on Saturday.

He was equally impressive in the rematch and improved to 23-16-5.

“Your goalie must be the deciding factor,” said Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice. “And he could have been the deciding factor for us.”

Winnipeg defender Nathan Beaulieu said: “He obviously played really well. You get 30, 40 shots and he distracts them, no problem. ‘

St. Louis coach Craig Berube has seen enough of Hellebuyck for now.

“We haven’t solved it well enough in the last two games,” said Berube.

Hellebuyck has stopped 73 of 77 shots in the two games against St. Louis.

Copp lunged at the rebound of a Harkins shot to break a 2-2 draw at 10:56 in the third half. He also had the list of winners in the Saturday winner over St. Louis.

“Look at the table, it’s a very good team we’re trying to catch,” said Copp. “It’s just so crowded where we are. I think we’re playing pretty good hockey right now. ‘

Binnington, who fell on 10/24/05, blamed Coop’s goal.

“The first thought is: control your rebound,” said Binnington. “I have to be there.”

Laine scored his 20th goal of the season with a cross-ice pass from Mark Scheifele for a 2: 0 lead of 5:58. Laine has scored at least 20 goals in each of his first four seasons.

Ehlers added an empty net goal with 10 seconds remaining.

St. Louis scored two goals in the second half over a period of 2:20. Gunnarsson shot a shot from the blue line past Hellebuyck to tie him.

NOTES: The Blues announced that their subsidiary in the American Hockey League in San Antonio was bought by the Vegas Golden Knights. The killing spree will end the season in San Antonio and then move to Las Vegas. The blues immediately start looking for a new minor league partner. Chicago, which was a blues member of the AHL from 2013 to 2017, is an option. … St. Louis LW Alexander Steen was given a silver stick before the game in honor of his 1000th game in the NHL on February 1st. … “Touching, emotional,” said Steen. Jets LW Gabriel Bourque played in his 400th career game. Coach Paul Maurice coached his 500th game as a jet trainer. … In their last 20 5v3 powerplay advantages, the blues came away empty-handed and cover 23:33. They failed by a 48-second two-man lead in the first period. Winnipeg D Luca Sbisa blocked a shot on the knee in the second section and did not return.

NEXT

Jets: Will host Ottawa on Saturday in the first of four home games.

Blues: hosts Dallas on Saturday.

Further AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

